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English NewsCitiesMumbai BJP Councillor Writes To Vaishnaw, Seeks 3 Reserved Local Train Coaches For Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Mumbai BJP Councillor Writes To Vaishnaw, Seeks 3 Reserved Local Train Coaches For Gen Z, Gen Alpha

BJP councillor Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar has urged Railways to reserve three of 12 coaches in local trains for school and college students between 5 am and 11 am.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aims to ease students' crowded and exhausting daily travel.

BJP corporator Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reserve three coaches out of 12 in Mumbai local trains exclusively for school and college students during morning hours.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, Ghosalkar sought that three coaches be designated as “Reserved for Students” from 5 am to 11 am on trains operating between Churchgate and Dahanu and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dombivli/Asangaon.

Ghosalkar said the proposal was aimed at addressing the difficulties faced by thousands of students travelling on the suburban network every morning.

“I have observed that they reach their schools and colleges already exhausted due to the extreme crowd during travel,” she said in the letter.

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'Reserved For Students' Coaches Sought

Explaining the reason behind the demand, Ghosalkar said she had experienced similar difficulties during her own student days.

“Having experienced this myself as a student, and now hearing the same from students as a Corporator,” she wrote, adding that the issue continued to affect students travelling to schools and colleges.

Ghosalkar also referred to existing initiatives for women passengers, saying, “We appreciate the excellent initiatives you have taken for Mumbai, including special reserved trains for women.”

However, she pointed out that there was no similar arrangement specifically for students.

“It has come to my notice that till date there is no reserved arrangement specifically for students, who are the future of our nation,” she said.

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Proposal Covers Central, Western Railway Routes

Under the proposal, three of the 12 coaches in local trains would be reserved for students between 5 am and 11 am.

Ghosalkar said the arrangement would make students' daily commute “safer, easier, and more comfortable”.

She urged the Railway Ministry to consider the request and implement the proposed student-reserved coaches at the earliest.

The proposal covers students travelling on both the Western Railway route between Churchgate and Dahanu and the Central Railway route between CSMT and Dombivli/Asangaon.

Ghosalkar concluded her letter by requesting the minister to consider the demand as one made on behalf of Mumbai's students and residents.

Frequently Asked Questions

When would these student-reserved coaches operate?

The coaches would be designated for students between 5 am and 11 am daily. This timeframe targets morning travel for schools and colleges.

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Local Train BJP Mumbai News Gen Z Gen Alpha
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