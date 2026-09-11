Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ATS probes woman for concealing previous passport details.

Father with alleged terror links suspected abroad.

Investigators check if she met her absconding father.

Mother also probed, missing amid intensified investigation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the new passport issued to a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra after allegedly finding that she had not disclosed details of an earlier passport while applying for the new document.

The probe has also turned its focus on her father, Tariq Khan, whose name had previously surfaced in cases linked to the banned Indian Mujahideen (IM) and Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), according to investigating agency sources.

Following a preliminary inquiry by the ATS, Mumbra police registered an FIR against Nameerah Tariq Khan under Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act and Sections 318(2), 212 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators are now examining the two passports, Nameerah's foreign travel and whether she had any contact with her father, who is suspected of having fled the country.

ATS Examines Two Passports

According to sources, the ATS received information that Nameerah had obtained a new passport from Mumbra without providing complete details of her previous passport.

The investigation subsequently found that she already had a passport issued from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Agencies are examining why details of the earlier document were allegedly not disclosed while the new passport was obtained.

The ATS has also started examining the old passport and travel records linked to it.

According to sources, Nameerah travelled to a Gulf country in 2014 and 2016 using the passport issued when she was a minor. Investigators are checking whether she met her father during either of these trips.

The possibility is being examined as part of the ongoing probe and has not been established.

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Father Tariq Khan's Alleged IM-SIMI Links

The investigation into Nameerah's passport also brought attention to her father, Tariq Khan.

According to agency sources, three cases have previously been registered against him. The first dates back to 2001, when he was allegedly accused of having links with SIMI.

In 2006, the Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Another case was registered in 2011 in connection with alleged fake currency, in which UAPA provisions were also invoked, according to the sources.

Agencies Probe Alleged Radicalisation Activities

Investigating agency sources allege that Tariq Khan was known for making aggressive speeches and had been involved in attempts to radicalise and recruit young people for IM and SIMI.

Sources also claim that he was considered close to IM operatives Riyaz Bhatkal and Yasin Bhatkal.

Tariq Khan is further accused of sending several young men to a Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp in Pakistan, according to the sources.

Alleged India-Nepal Border Training Link

The agencies are also examining allegations concerning an alleged training centre linked to IM that was reportedly active near the India-Nepal border around 2006.

According to sources, Tariq Khan allegedly sent young men to the centre and was also involved in its activities.

In 2007, he was allegedly involved in hiding several IM-linked youths in Pune's Kondhwa area, the sources said. He was also accused of being present there and training the youths in the use of mobile phones.

These allegations form part of the background being examined by investigators.

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Tariq Khan Suspected To Be In Gulf

According to sources, Tariq Khan is believed to have left India after 2011 and investigators suspect that he may be living in a Gulf country.

The ATS is examining whether Nameerah's foreign travel could have brought her into contact with her father. Travel records and other details are being scrutinised to establish the circumstances.

Mother Also Under Probe

The investigation has also expanded to Nameerah's mother, Shabana, who has reportedly gone missing after the ATS intensified its probe into the new passport.

Sources said Shabana's passport had been renewed recently. Investigators are examining possible contact between Nameerah, her mother and Tariq Khan.

The ATS is also trying to determine why Nameerah allegedly obtained a second passport without disclosing details of the earlier document and whether there was any connection between the passport issue and her foreign travel.

FIR Registered Under Passport Act, BNS

Following the ATS's preliminary inquiry, Mumbra police registered the FIR against Nameerah under Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act and Sections 318(2), 212 and 3(5) of the BNS.

The investigation is now focused on the circumstances surrounding the new passport, the alleged non-disclosure of the earlier document, Nameerah's foreign travel and her possible contact with her absconding father.

The ATS and Mumbra police are also examining the role and whereabouts of other family members as part of the probe.