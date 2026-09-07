The death toll in the Sagar hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh rose to 12 on Monday after another person died, while nearly 30 others remained under medical observation, including two in critical condition, officials said.

Police have arrested 14 of the 30 people named as accused in three FIRs registered in connection with the incident, as authorities stepped up a crackdown on bootleggers, news agency PTI reported.

A possible supply link with Lalitpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where the preliminary investigation indicates the spurious liquor may have originated is also under probe.

Sagar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shashindra Chouhan said the three FIRs were registered on complaints filed by relatives of the victims.

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30 Under Medical Observation

The tragedy occurred in two villages of Banda tehsil, around 30 km from the Sagar district headquarters. On Sunday, 11 people had died and 54 others had fallen ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Several of those who fell ill reported symptoms including blurred vision and dizziness.

Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said another person died in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll to 12, PTI reported.

Around 25 to 30 people remain under medical observation, with two of them in critical condition, she said. One of the patients was airlifted to Bhopal on Sunday for advanced treatment.

The administration has urged anyone who consumed liquor and is experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, headache or fever to immediately visit a health centre and undergo a medical examination.

14 Accused Arrested

As per the report, police have arrested 14 of the 30 accused named in the FIRs, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining suspects.

Following inputs gathered after the tragedy, police and the excise department launched a major crackdown on suspected bootleggers.

Revenue department teams, accompanied by village representatives, have been conducting door-to-door checks to determine whether residents are in possession of liquor bottles.

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'UP Supply Link' Under Probe; 5 Officials Suspended

Police are also investigating a suspected connection between people in Lalitpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and the local liquor contractor, Chouhan said.

Pal had said on Sunday that the preliminary investigation indicated that the liquor was supplied from Lalitpur.

“There is a gang in Lalitpur that supplies this kind of poisonous liquor. Since this area is adjacent to Uttar Pradesh, this has come to light in the preliminary investigation,” PTI quoted her as saying.

The suspected supply chain is now among the aspects being investigated by the authorities.

Authorities have suspended three excise officials and two police personnel in connection with the tragedy.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation into the incident and said those found guilty would not be spared.