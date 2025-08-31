Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari’s Convoy Attacked In Ratlam, Case Filed

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari’s convoy came under attack in Ratlam on Sunday, after members of the Dhakad community accused him of making objectionable remarks against them.

According to police, the incident took place when a group of men waving black flags stopped Patwari’s convoy and smashed the window of one of the cars. A case has since been registered against former Jaora Janpad president Ramvilas Dhakad, Mandal president Ashok Dhakad, and several others following a complaint by a Congress leader, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha told PTI over the phone.

Despite the attack, Patwari stepped out of his vehicle to pacify the agitators. He assured them that he had not made any derogatory statements about the Dhakad community, officials said.

Patwari Blames BJP

The Congress leader blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the attack, alleging that the party's Mandal president attacked his car along with 30-40 men, shattering the glass panes of his car.

"...Alcohol has become a menace in Madhya Pradesh. People of the BJP are involved in the sale of drugs. BJP and their families have links to all kinds of drugs. Look at liquor shops in any city. They have a behind-the-scenes partnership with the BJP...We have to save our Madhya Pradesh. Youth are getting addicted to this. Narendra Modi's report says that young adults consume more alcohol and Madhya Pradesh is the highest consumer of alcohol. More than 'Udta Punjab' this has become 'Udta Madhya Pradesh'. It is my duty to play the role of the Opposition and speak up, as a resident of Madhya Pradesh. BJP takes offence when I speak up...," Patwari said.

"When I was coming to Ratlam today, BJP Mandal president attacked me and shattered the glass shields of my car's windows. He had brought 30 to 40 people. What message does this send?...They can attack us, we will continue to speak up against liquor...Stones were pelted on my car. A group of people came and glasses were shattered. Police was there. This is the fourth attack on me...," he added.

Remarks Spark Controversy

Earlier in the day, Patwari had addressed a public meeting where he referred to two recent incidents involving members of the Dhakad community that triggered outrage.

In one case, Manoharlal Dhakad, identified as the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha in Ujjain, was allegedly caught in a compromising position. However, the Mahasabha later clarified that he had already been removed from his post.

In another incident just two days ago, police in Mandsaur arrested Devilal Dhakad for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with an animal.