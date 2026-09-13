MP Hooch Tragedy: Wanted Accused Arrested After Police Encounter In Sagar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sagar Police arrested illicit liquor case accused Shivanajay Rajput.

Rajput was injured during encounter, police recovered illegal weapons.

This arrest links to 16 deaths from spurious liquor.

Chief Minister assured strict action in Sagar hooch tragedy.

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Sagar Police have arrested Shivanajay Rajput, an accused in the illicit liquor tragedy case, following an encounter, police said. Rajput was carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 in connection with the case.





According to Sagar Police, the accused was arrested after an encounter during which he sustained a bullet injury in his leg in retaliatory police firing. Following the injury, Rajput was taken to a hospital for treatment.





The action was taken following the instructions of Sagar SP Anurag Sujania.





Police said a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, three empty cartridges, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused’s possession.





The arrest comes in connection with the illicit liquor tragedy case, in which Rajput was wanted by the police. The Rs 30,000 reward had been announced for information leading to his arrest.





Meanwhile, at least 16 people have died following the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.





Sagar Police said more information regarding the case is awaited.





Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured strict action against those responsible for the Sagar hooch tragedy, saying the administration has already taken firm steps against people involved in the incident.





Speaking about the tragedy, Yadav said he had directed the administration to take stringent action and made it clear that nobody responsible would be spared. “I have directed the administration to take strict action, and those responsible will not be spared,” Yadav said.





The Chief Minister said the administration had taken firm action against those involved, including in encroachment-related offences. He added that he had also been informed that the main accused in the case was killed in a police encounter.





Yadav reiterated that the government would continue to act strictly against those found responsible for the incident and would not spare anyone involved.





“We will not spare anyone responsible and will continue taking strict action against those involved in such incidents,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)