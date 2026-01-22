A school teacher and her lover were allegedly murdered in an honour killing incident. Their bodies were found buried in a field.
Hindu Teacher, Muslim Lover Murdered By Brothers In Moradabad; Bodies Buried Near Temple
The brothers confessed to the crime after suspicion arose during the investigation. Police exhumed the bodies buried near a temple based on the confession.
An alleged honour killing has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, where a school teacher and her lover were brutally murdered, allegedly by the woman’s three brothers. The bodies of the two victims were buried in a field behind a village temple and were exhumed by police on Wednesday night in the presence of a magistrate before being sent for post-mortem examination.
The case involves individuals from different communities. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, police registered a case against the teacher’s brothers and took two of them into custody.
Bodies Buried After Murder to Destroy Evidence
The incident occurred in the Pakbada police station area of Moradabad. The woman, identified as Kajal, lived in Umri Sabzipur village. She was pursuing her studies and also worked as a teacher at a private school. Kajal had reportedly been in a relationship for the past two years with Armaan, a resident of the same village.
On the night of January 18, Armaan went to Kajal’s house to meet her, where her family allegedly caught the two together. Enraged, the family members allegedly restrained them and killed both. In an attempt to destroy evidence, the bodies were later taken to a field near the Neem Karoli Baba temple along the Gagan river, where a pit was dug and the bodies were buried.
Police Recover Bodies After Confession
Meanwhile, Armaan’s family had been searching for him for the past three days and had repeatedly approached the police, alleging apprehension of an untoward incident. They claimed the police initially ignored their concerns, giving the accused time to conceal evidence.
Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil said the youth and the woman were known to each other. After a detailed investigation, suspicion fell on the woman’s brothers. During custodial interrogation, two of the brothers allegedly confessed to killing their sister and her lover and revealed the location where the bodies were buried.
Following this, police teams from multiple police stations, along with Pakbada police, carried out excavation near the Gagan river. After hours of effort, both bodies were recovered from a pit near the temple. As news spread, members of both communities gathered at the site, prompting the deployment of additional police force and PAC personnel to maintain law and order.
Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the woman’s three brothers. Two accused are currently in custody. The murder weapon has also been recovered. Further legal action is underway, and police said the situation in the area remains peaceful.
