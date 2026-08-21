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English NewsCities'Modi Chalisa' Recited, PM Cutout Worshipped At Press Club Of India; Body Denies Involvement

'Modi Chalisa' Recited, PM Cutout Worshipped At Press Club Of India; Body Denies Involvement

An event at the Press Club of India featuring the recitation of a 'Modi Chalisa' and worship of a PM Modi cutout triggered controversy, with the Club denying any role in organising it.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

A 'Modi Chalisa' was recited and a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worshipped at an event held at the Press Club of India on Thursday, with visuals of the gathering circulating widely on social media.

The Press Club of India subsequently clarified that it had not organised the event and said it stopped the gathering after the terms of the venue booking were violated.

Press Club Denies Organising Event

"The Press Club of India has noticed that a photo/video of an event held at its premises earlier today, is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the Club had not organised the event," the journalists' body said in a post on X.

The Club said the hall had been hired by an organisation for a press conference. However, when the terms for renting out the venue were violated, its authorities intervened and stopped the event.

"The hall was hired for the purpose of holding a press conference by an organization but when terms for renting out the place were violated by it, the Club authorities immediately intervened and it was stopped," the Press Club added.

The visuals showed a 'Modi Chalisa', described as a devotional poem, being recited, along with a cutout image of Modi depicting him in a god-like manner.

Organiser Announces Plan For Modi Temple

The organiser of the event, Rajan Singh, vice-president of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board, said they planned to construct a temple for Prime Minister Modi in Bihar.

"For the first time ever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the transgender community gets its rights... If we want to construct a temple for him, what is wrong with it?" Singh told PTI.

Singh said the Bihar State Trangeder Welfare Board would build a massive temple for "Lord Shri Narendra Modi ji" at a cost of Rs 112 crore on five acres of land in Bihar.

Singh Defends Deification Of PM

Responding to criticism over the deification of the prime minister, Singh said, "Nobody should criticise it... This government, for the first time, provided rights to transgender people; they are getting employment..."

On the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, which has been criticised for stripping away the right to gender self-determination, Singh claimed that the transgender community was not opposing the legislation.

"Transgender people are not against the Act, it was the oppositon that was criticising it," he claimed.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Press Club Of India
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