Mobile Phone Recovered From Former MLA Baljeet Yadav During Search At Jaipur Central Jail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former MLA Baljeet Yadav, jailed, found with phone, SIM.

Mobile phone, battery, SIM card found hidden in blanket.

Jail administration investigates how phone entered the prison.

A mobile phone, along with its battery and SIM card, was recovered from former MLA Baljeet Yadav during a search at Jaipur Central Jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody in an alleged MLA fund scam case.

According to jail officials, the phone was found hidden inside a blanket kept with Yadav during the search operation. The recovery has raised questions over how the device entered the jail premises and whether it was being used to contact anyone from inside the prison.

Mobile Found Hidden In Blanket

Jail officials said the administration conducted a search during which the blanket kept with Yadav was checked. The mobile phone, its battery and SIM card were subsequently recovered.

The presence of a mobile phone with an inmate inside the jail is considered a serious security concern. The administration is now examining the circumstances surrounding the recovery.

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Jail Administration Probes How Phone Entered

The investigation will look into how the mobile phone reached the jail and how long Yadav may have been using it.

Officials are also examining whether the phone was used to communicate with anyone and the route through which it was brought inside the prison.

The recovered mobile phone and SIM card are expected to provide information as the investigation progresses. The role, if any, of an outsider or jail staff member is also being examined.

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Yadav In Jail Over MLA Fund Case

Yadav is currently lodged in Jaipur Central Jail in connection with an alleged scam involving the purchase of sports equipment through MLA funds.

He has been kept in judicial custody in the case. Further action over the mobile phone recovery will be taken after the jail administration completes its investigation.