Uttar Pradesh is observing an intensified focus on women’s and children’s health through Mission Shakti 5.0, which coincides with the eighth National Nutrition Month and the Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivar campaign. The programme is being implemented under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the stated objectives of promoting safety, dignity, and self-reliance for women.

The Women and Child Development and Nutrition Department has reported that the campaign is providing services to pregnant and lactating women, as well as adolescent girls, through health, nutrition, and life skills education. Self-help groups have been involved in producing and distributing food under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, which has contributed to women’s income and social recognition.

The campaign includes activities such as nutrition rallies, panchayats, and awareness drives across districts. In Gorakhpur, Charu Chaudhary, Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, presided over a Nutrition Panchayat at the Vikas Bhawan auditorium and flagged off a rally in which approximately 200 Anganwadi workers participated. The event was accompanied by slogans, music, and community engagement.

The campaign has also featured ceremonies such as Annaprashan (the first solid food given to infants) and Godh Bharai (celebrations for expectant mothers). Recipe demonstrations focusing on millet-based dishes, the promotion of local produce such as amla and moringa, and advice on reducing salt and sugar consumption have formed part of the initiative. A nutrition quiz organised in collaboration with UNICEF further sought to raise awareness.

Members of the State Women’s Commission participated in similar programmes in districts including Gonda, Kasganj, Rampur, and Mirzapur.

The state government has cited several schemes as contributing to improvements in women’s welfare, including the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Women’s Helpline, One Stop Centres, and the Destitute Pension Scheme. Support services such as helplines, women’s police stations, and shelter homes remain in place to provide daily assistance.

Officials have stated that measures to expand childcare facilities, increase women’s labour force participation, and promote rehabilitation are ongoing. Agencies including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), UNICEF, and self-help groups are involved in implementing these programmes.

7 Lakh People Send Suggestion For Viksit Uttar Pradesh@2047 Onitiative

Alongside the nutrition drive, the Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 initiative has gathered close to 7 lakh public suggestions across all 75 districts. Data indicates that 5.5 lakh responses originated from rural areas and 1.5 lakh from urban regions. The largest share, around 3.6 lakh, came from citizens between the ages of 31 and 60.

Maharajganj recorded the highest contribution with around 64,000 suggestions, followed by Kanpur Dehat (32,000) and Sambhal (30,000). Other districts such as Prayagraj, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, and Meerut together submitted more than five lakh entries.

Among the contributions, Muzaffarnagar resident Tris Kakaran suggested a “multi-dimensional strategy” for improving security and governance. From Hardoi, Mathura Prasad Mishra emphasised the importance of “balanced development” across both rural and urban areas, highlighting the need for technology adoption, green energy, and better transport networks.

From Lucknow, Jyotsna Singh proposed increased investment in digital infrastructure for smaller Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns to “strengthen their IT capabilities” and recommended the creation of a job portal for MBA graduates seeking opportunities in the technology sector.