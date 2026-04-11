Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Chopper Makes Wrong Landing: WATCH

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HomeCitiesChhagan Bhujbal's Chopper Makes Wrong Landing; Maharashtra Min Says 'No Need To Worry': WATCH

Chhagan Bhujbal's Chopper Makes Wrong Landing; Maharashtra Min Says 'No Need To Worry': WATCH

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s helicopter mistakenly landed in a parking area in Pune due to an unclear helipad, causing panic. All passengers were safe; probe likely into pilot error.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Bhujbal's helicopter landed in parking lot.
  • Pilot mistook car park for designated helipad.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's flight mistakenly landed in a parking area instead of the designated helipad in Pune district on Saturday, sparking panic among security personnel and onlookers.

Minister Bhujbal was traveling from Nashik to Khanvadi in Purandar tehsil to attend the event commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and several other ministers were also scheduled to attend the event. Bhujbal's office said that the Minister is fine and there is no need to panic.

While a specific helipad had been prepared for the arrival of VVIPs, the pilot reportedly mistook an open space in the car parking lot for the landing site. At the time of the incident, the parking area was relatively empty, which likely led to the pilot's confusion. However, the manoeuvre was extremely risky as the helicopter's spinning rotors posed a severe threat to any nearby structures or vehicles.

Fortunately, despite the serious navigational error, the helicopter landed safely. Minister Bhujbal and all other passengers on board are reported to be unharmed. Once the minister disembarked, the helicopter was subsequently moved to the actual designated helipad.

While speaking with ANI, Maharashtra Minister Bhujbal said that the helicopter landed in the wrong place because the helipad was invisible.

"There has been no accident; we have all emerged safely. There is no need to worry; the helicopter landed in the car parking area simply because the helipad was not visible," he said. 

This incident has raised eyebrows among supporters and the public, especially following a recent aviation scare involving NCP leader Ajit Pawar on January 28. Former NCP president and DCM Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Chhagan Bhujbal's helicopter mistakenly land?

Chhagan Bhujbal's helicopter mistakenly landed in the car parking area instead of the designated helipad in Pune district.

Why did the helicopter land in the parking area?

The pilot reportedly mistook an open space in the car parking lot for the landing site because the helipad was not visible.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra NCP Leader Maharashtra' Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Ajit Pawar’s Death Helicopter Landed Parking Area Helipad Not Visible
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