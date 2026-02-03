3 Minors Stab Delivery Executive To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Pandav Nagar; Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities3 Minors Stab Delivery Executive To Death After Altercation In Delhi's Pandav Nagar; Arrested

An argument broke out between the accused and the victim over an unspecified issue, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation. Three minors have been apprehended.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)

A 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death by three minors following an argument in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, police said on Monday. The accused juveniles have been apprehended, and further legal proceedings are underway.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 8:15 pm on February 2 regarding a knife attack in the Acharya Niketan area under Pandav Nagar police station limits. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival, the police found Arun Raj, aged 22, lying in a critically injured condition. He was working as a delivery executive and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

The injured man was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead during treatment. Medical examination revealed multiple deep stab wounds on his neck and chest, indicating that the injuries were fatal.

CCTV Footage Helps Identify Accused

Preliminary investigation revealed that three persons arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. An argument broke out between the accused and the victim over an unspecified issue, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

The accused allegedly attacked Arun Raj with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the scene on the motorcycle after the assault. Local residents, upon noticing the injured youth, informed the police.

Following the incident, the crime team conducted a detailed inspection of the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police scrutinized CCTV footage from the crime spot and surrounding areas, which provided crucial leads in identifying the attackers.

Several teams were formed, and raids were conducted at suspected locations. The investigation confirmed that all three accused involved in the murder are minors.

Juveniles Apprehended; Probe Continues

With sustained efforts and technical surveillance, police apprehended all three juvenile accused. They are being questioned to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.

Police are also investigating whether the murder was the result of a sudden argument or if there was any prior enmity. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime and the motorcycle involved.

Further legal action is being taken, and the case remains under detailed investigation, police said.

