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HomeCitiesTension Grips Surat After Minor Girl Molested; Cops Use Mild Force As Crowd Tries To Storm Police Station

Tension Grips Surat After Minor Girl Molested; Cops Use Mild Force As Crowd Tries To Storm Police Station

A minor girl was allegedly molested in Surat while returning from coaching classes, triggering public outrage. Hundreds gathered and tried to storm a police station over the incident.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minor girl allegedly molested returning home from coaching.
  • Accused apprehended by locals, taken to police station.
  • Hundreds gathered, demanding action; police used mild force.
  • Investigation underway, situation controlled with increased patrols.

Tensions flared in Surat after a minor girl was allegedly molested while returning home from coaching classes, prompting hundreds of angry locals to gather and attempt to enter the premises of a police station. 

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Friday when the girl, aged around 15-16, was reportedly harassed by a man on a two-wheeler.

Surat ACP R Desai told news agency ANI that the accused is a 49-year-old man named Sheikh Muhammad Aziz.

Accused In Custody, Complaint Being Filed

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhi Thakur, the accused was quickly apprehended by locals and brought to the Althan police station, where he remains in custody.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Under Althan police station, at 8 pm, a girl aged 15-16 was returning from coaching when a man harassed her during that time. He was immediately taken to the police station and is in police custody. The public is outraged because such incidents can occur with any other girl."

She added that the girl’s parents and teacher are present, and the process of recording the complaint is underway. 

Mild Force Used To Disperse Crowd, Situation Under Control

The incident triggered anger among locals, with nearly 300-400 people assembling at the police station. Authorities had to intervene and use mild force to disperse the crowd.

"There was some anger among the people, so they had to be pacified... 300 to 400 people had gathered here at the station, who were persuaded and sent away," DCP Thakur said.

In a separate statement, she noted, "They were first requested to disperse, but when they did not comply, mild force had to be used to remove them from the area... the situation is completely peaceful."

Police presence has since been increased in the area, with patrolling underway to maintain order.

Officials confirmed that an investigation into the alleged molestation is in progress, and further details are awaited.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Surat that caused a protest?

A minor girl was allegedly molested while returning home from coaching classes. This incident angered locals, leading to a protest at the police station.

Was the accused apprehended?

Yes, the accused was quickly apprehended by locals and brought to the Althan police station. He is currently in police custody.

What was the reaction of the locals?

Hundreds of angry locals gathered at the police station. They were upset about the incident and had to be dispersed using mild force.

What is the current situation in the area?

The situation is under control and peaceful. Police presence has been increased, and patrolling is underway to maintain order.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Gujarat Police SUrat
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