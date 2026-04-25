Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minor girl allegedly molested returning home from coaching.

Accused apprehended by locals, taken to police station.

Hundreds gathered, demanding action; police used mild force.

Investigation underway, situation controlled with increased patrols.

Tensions flared in Surat after a minor girl was allegedly molested while returning home from coaching classes, prompting hundreds of angry locals to gather and attempt to enter the premises of a police station.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Friday when the girl, aged around 15-16, was reportedly harassed by a man on a two-wheeler.

Surat ACP R Desai told news agency ANI that the accused is a 49-year-old man named Sheikh Muhammad Aziz.

Accused In Custody, Complaint Being Filed

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhi Thakur, the accused was quickly apprehended by locals and brought to the Althan police station, where he remains in custody.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Under Althan police station, at 8 pm, a girl aged 15-16 was returning from coaching when a man harassed her during that time. He was immediately taken to the police station and is in police custody. The public is outraged because such incidents can occur with any other girl."

#WATCH | Gujarat: A large crowd gathered at Althan Police Station in Surat and attempted to storm inside after a minor girl student was allegedly molested by a man. Efforts are being made to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/waO8zHHhgm — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

She added that the girl’s parents and teacher are present, and the process of recording the complaint is underway.

Mild Force Used To Disperse Crowd, Situation Under Control

The incident triggered anger among locals, with nearly 300-400 people assembling at the police station. Authorities had to intervene and use mild force to disperse the crowd.

"There was some anger among the people, so they had to be pacified... 300 to 400 people had gathered here at the station, who were persuaded and sent away," DCP Thakur said.

VIDEO | Surat: Nidhi Thakur, DCP, said, "At around 8 pm near Althan Police Station area, a girl was returning home after attending her coaching class when an attempt was made to harass her. The accused was caught by local people, along with her teachers, and brought to the police… pic.twitter.com/u3CszMTbUR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

In a separate statement, she noted, "They were first requested to disperse, but when they did not comply, mild force had to be used to remove them from the area... the situation is completely peaceful."

Police presence has since been increased in the area, with patrolling underway to maintain order.

Officials confirmed that an investigation into the alleged molestation is in progress, and further details are awaited.