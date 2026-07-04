Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jorhat's Best Teacher Sanjeev Majumder overcame physical challenges.

He dedicated 18 years, managing a challenging daily commute.

Majumder performs extra duties, inspiring students with perseverance.

For nearly 18 years, Sanjeev Majumder has walked into classrooms carrying the same lesson he teaches his students every day: determination matters more than circumstances.

Standing just three feet tall, the government school teacher from Titabar in Assam's Jorhat district has spent years overcoming physical challenges that many would consider insurmountable. In 2025, his efforts were recognised with the Best Teacher Award in Jorhat district.





From A Difficult Commute To Classroom Recognition

Majumder joined as an assistant teacher in 2008 and was initially posted in Jorhat, where travelling to work every day was a challenge because of his physical condition.

"In 2015, I joined this school in Titabar, which is just one kilometre from my home. At that time, the then Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat, Vishal Basant Solanki, helped me get posted here," he said.

He now teaches at Shrimanta Sankar Vidyapeeth in Titabar, where he says interacting with students has remained the most rewarding part of his career.

"In these 18 years of my journey, I have had several good and bad experiences. But the time I spend with my students is the best part of my life," he said.

Teaching Beyond The Textbook

Majumder stands on a bench while teaching in class because of his height. His students have grown accustomed to it, and colleagues say it has never affected the way he connects with children.





Apart from teaching, he oversees the school's Mid-Day Meal programme, monitors cleanliness on the campus, and assists with other administrative responsibilities.

"I look after the Mid-Day Meal programme, cleanliness of the school and many other responsibilities. In 2025, I was honoured with the Best Teacher Award of Jorhat district," he said.

Outside school hours, he tutors students and personally rewards meritorious children each year to encourage academic performance.

A Long Road To A Government Job

Getting a government teaching position was not straightforward.

Majumder said he had to struggle for years before securing his appointment. After joining the education department, he chose to serve at a school in Charigaon, around 30 kilometres from his home, despite the demanding commute.

He worked there for seven years before being transferred closer to home.

In addition to teaching, he has taken on election duties and other assignments given by the administration. "I was born to help everyone," he said.

"I have completed my Bachelor's degree, and I have also been assigned election duties. So far, I have worked in four elections. My only request to the administration is that they provide me with a private vehicle because of my physical condition," he added.

The teacher further said that unlike many government employees who seek exemption from additional responsibilities, he has never asked to be relieved of such work.

"Many people try to get their names removed from additional government duties such as election work. But I have never done that. I always perform my duties happily," he said.

'A Person Should Have A Strong Mind'

Despite the recognition, Majumder says he still has bigger goals.

He hopes to establish himself as one of the country's finest teachers and believes that mental strength is the key to overcoming adversity.

"I want to tell everyone that a person should have a strong mind. If your mind is strong, you can face any situation and move forward in life," he said.

For his students, however, the lesson is already evident. Every day, their teacher demonstrates that perseverance, not physical stature, is what ultimately shapes a person's legacy.