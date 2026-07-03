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English NewsCitiesMeerut Social Media Influencer Killed In Property Dispute; Husband Hospitalised After Suicide Bid

Meerut Social Media Influencer Killed In Property Dispute; Husband Hospitalised After Suicide Bid

According to investigators, an argument over the ownership of a plot of land turned violent, with the husband allegedly stabbing Nisha multiple times.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meerut beautician Nisha Chauhan stabbed to death by husband.
  • Husband Pradeep allegedly killed her over a property dispute.
  • Pradeep attempted suicide, injured; couple's child sustained minor injuries.

Meerut (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a dispute over a property in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.

The accused allegedly attempted suicide after the attack by stabbing himself and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station area. The deceased was identified as Nisha Chauhan, who was active on social media and worked as a beautician.

Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said police received information about the murder on Friday morning and rushed to the spot along with senior officers. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene.

Preliminary investigation and evidence collected from the spot suggest that an argument broke out between Nisha and her husband, Pradeep, following which he allegedly stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death, Kumar said.

The couple's 17-year-old child sustained minor injuries while trying to intervene, police said.

Station House Officer Gaurav Singh said the dispute was allegedly related to the ownership of a plot of land, with both husband and wife wanting it to be registered in their respective names.

After allegedly attacking his wife, Pradeep stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in Meerut?

Nisha Chauhan, a 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a property dispute.

What was the reason for the dispute?

The dispute was allegedly related to the ownership of a plot of land. Both the husband and wife wanted the property registered in their respective names.

What happened to the husband after the incident?

After allegedly attacking his wife, Pradeep stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He is currently admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

Was anyone else injured during the incident?

Yes, the couple's 17-year-old child sustained minor injuries. They were trying to intervene during the argument between their parents.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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