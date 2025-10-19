Meerut police have solved the mystery of a Rs 30 lakh theft from a local textile merchant’s home, only to discover that the mastermind was none other than the merchant’s wife. Her motive, officers said, was to arrange money for her brother’s life-saving kidney treatment.

The theft occurred on October 15 at the TP Nagar residence of cloth merchant Piyush Mittal. In his complaint, Mittal reported that Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 30 lakh had gone missing from his house.

A special police team immediately launched an intensive investigation, examining hours of CCTV footage and surveillance data from surrounding areas. On Saturday, Meerut Electricity Minister Ayush Vikram, while briefing the media, confirmed that the case had been cracked and all accused apprehended.

Police arrested four people in connection with the heist, including Piyush’s wife Pooja Mittal (32), her mother Anita (53), her brother Ravi Bansal (36), and Ravi’s brother-in-law Deepak (24). Officers also recovered the stolen haul: gold jewellery valued around Rs 30 lakh, silver ornaments worth Rs 20,400, Rs 35,500 in cash, and the car used during the crime.

How The Wife Plotted The Heist

Pooja had married Piyush six months ago in her second marriage and his third. She came from a financially struggling family, and her brother Ravi had recently been diagnosed with kidney failure. Facing mounting medical costs, Pooja allegedly decided to steal from her husband’s home to help fund his treatment.

Police said that on the day of the incident, Pooja and Piyush went out shopping between 3:15 pm and 6:00 pm. Before leaving, Pooja secretly informed Ravi about the time the house would be empty and revealed where the locker key was kept.

Around 2:30 pm, Ravi and Deepak left Delhi’s Mayur Vihar in a Swift car and reached TP Nagar by 3:36 pm. Deepak then took an e-rickshaw to the house, whose outer lock Pooja had already left open.

Following the plan, Deepak entered the house, collected the valuables, and escaped to Rithani Metro Station, where Ravi was waiting. The duo returned to Delhi the same evening. During the journey back, Deepak changed clothes and disposed of both his outfit and the bag used for carrying the stolen items.

With the recovery of the stolen property and the arrest of all four accused, police declared the case closed.