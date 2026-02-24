Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMeerut Fire Tragedy: Woman, Five Children Die After Blaze Erupts While Father Was Offering Namaz

Meerut Fire Tragedy: Woman, Five Children Die After Blaze Erupts While Father Was Offering Namaz

Authorities estimate that, in addition to the six fatalities, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

Six members of a family were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a house located in the Islamabad area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The blaze spread rapidly, leaving the occupants with little time to react.

According to local residents, the father of the children had stepped out to offer namaz when the fire erupted at his home. In the incident, five children and a woman lost their lives during treatment. The tragedy triggered panic and chaos in the neighbourhood.

Reports suggest that garment-related work was carried out inside the house, and a large quantity of clothes was stored there. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. As flames engulfed the house, panic spread among nearby residents. Locals attempted rescue efforts and managed to pull some people out safely through the roof.

Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Upon receiving information, multiple fire brigade vehicles reached the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, where six people succumbed to their injuries.

Senior officials, including the SSP and the District Magistrate, along with police teams from several stations, visited the spot to assess the situation following the incident.

Authorities estimate that, in addition to the six fatalities, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary information indicates that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. As the flames spread quickly, a large crowd gathered at the scene and assisted in rescue operations. Several trapped residents were evacuated through the rooftop.

All injured persons were admitted to a private hospital, where they were treated under medical supervision. Police are currently questioning local residents and the house owner as part of the ongoing probe.

Related Video

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi

Input By : Sudhir Chauhan

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Meerut News Meerut Fire
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Meerut Fire Tragedy: Woman, Five Children Die After Blaze Erupts While Father Was Offering Namaz
Meerut Fire Tragedy: Woman, Five Children Die After Blaze Erupts While Father Was Offering Namaz
Cities
Jharkhand Air Ambulance Lost Contact 23 Minutes After Take-Off, Requested Deviation; What We Know So Far
Jharkhand Air Ambulance Lost Contact 23 Minutes After Take-Off, Requested Deviation; What We Know So Far
Cities
UP Weather Update: Dry Spell Continues Ahead Of Holi As Temperatures Climb Across State
UP Weather Update: Dry Spell Continues Ahead Of Holi As Temperatures Climb Across State
Cities
Namo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch
Namo Bharat RRTS Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Day After launch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget