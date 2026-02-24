Six members of a family were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a house located in the Islamabad area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The blaze spread rapidly, leaving the occupants with little time to react.

According to local residents, the father of the children had stepped out to offer namaz when the fire erupted at his home. In the incident, five children and a woman lost their lives during treatment. The tragedy triggered panic and chaos in the neighbourhood.

Reports suggest that garment-related work was carried out inside the house, and a large quantity of clothes was stored there. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. As flames engulfed the house, panic spread among nearby residents. Locals attempted rescue efforts and managed to pull some people out safely through the roof.

Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Upon receiving information, multiple fire brigade vehicles reached the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, where six people succumbed to their injuries.

Senior officials, including the SSP and the District Magistrate, along with police teams from several stations, visited the spot to assess the situation following the incident.

Authorities estimate that, in addition to the six fatalities, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary information indicates that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. As the flames spread quickly, a large crowd gathered at the scene and assisted in rescue operations. Several trapped residents were evacuated through the rooftop.

All injured persons were admitted to a private hospital, where they were treated under medical supervision. Police are currently questioning local residents and the house owner as part of the ongoing probe.

