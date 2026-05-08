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HomeCities'Please Save Me...': BJP Leader Shot Dead In Mathura, Attackers Flee After Firing

'Please Save Me...': BJP Leader Shot Dead In Mathura, Attackers Flee After Firing

According to police, the BJP leader told investigators that around six men surrounded him and opened fire while he was returning home on his scooter.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 May 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leader Pummy Goswami shot in chest by assailants.
  • Attackers on motorcycles fled after incident near Panigaon Bridge.
  • Property dispute suspected motive; police reviewing CCTV footage.
  • Goswami's condition serious, undergoing treatment at SIMS Hospital.

A BJP leader was seriously injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on him near Panigaon Bridge in Mathura’s Vrindavan area late on Thursday night, police said.

The attackers, who were reportedly riding motorcycles, fled from the spot immediately after shooting BJP leader Pammi Goswami. The bullet struck him in the chest, following which he was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident took place when Goswami was returning home to Vrindavan at around 11 pm. According to preliminary information, the attack is suspected to be linked to a property dispute. Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Shifted to Private Hospital After Condition Turned Critical

After the firing, Goswami was initially taken to the district joint hospital for treatment. However, due to the seriousness of his injuries, doctors referred him to the district hospital.

His family later shifted him to SIMS Hospital in Mathura, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police officials from Vrindavan police station reached the hospital soon after receiving information about the incident and began questioning family members and witnesses.

Officials said Goswami sustained a bullet injury to the chest, and his condition remains serious. The attack has triggered concern among local BJP workers and residents in the area.

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Victim Told Doctors ‘Please Save Me’

Pummy Goswami, a resident of Vyas Ghera in Vrindavan, is the son of late Vijendra Goswami, who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to police, Goswami told doctors and investigators that several men surrounded him on the bridge before opening fire. He was travelling on his scooter at the time of the attack.

“Please save me somehow,” Goswami reportedly told doctors after reaching the hospital. He later informed police that around half a dozen attackers were involved in the assault.

Police Using CCTV Footage to Track Attackers

Police said teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the assailants. CCTV footage from nearby areas and routes leading to Panigaon Bridge is being examined as part of the investigation.

Mathura Sadar Circle Officer Pritam Singh said police are collecting evidence and questioning people connected to the case to determine the exact motive behind the shooting.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the attackers, while further investigation into the suspected property dispute angle is underway.

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Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Input By : Anil Saraswat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to BJP leader Pummy Goswami?

Pummy Goswami was seriously injured after being shot in the chest by unidentified assailants on motorcycles near Panigaon Bridge in Mathura.

Where was Pummy Goswami shot?

The incident occurred late on Thursday night near Panigaon Bridge in Vrindavan's Mathura area as Goswami was returning home.

What is the suspected motive for the attack?

Preliminary information suggests the attack may be linked to a property dispute. Police are investigating this angle.

What is Pummy Goswami's current condition and where is he being treated?

Goswami sustained a bullet injury to the chest and his condition remains serious. He was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to SIMS Hospital in Mathura.

What is the police doing to find the attackers?

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and routes leading to the bridge. They have also deployed teams and are questioning witnesses to identify and arrest the assailants.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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UP News Mathura News CRime News
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