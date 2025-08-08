Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Massive Traffic Jam On Delhi-Meerut Expressway Ahead Of Rakhi; Vehicles Seen Crawling Near Ghazipur: Video

Massive Traffic Jam On Delhi-Meerut Expressway Ahead Of Rakhi; Vehicles Seen Crawling Near Ghazipur: Video

Severe traffic jams was witnessed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-24) and NH-9, especially towards Hapur and Meeru on the eve of Rakshabandhan. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory, anticipating congestion on August 9.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:07 PM (IST)

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Ghaziabad stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-24) on Friday, causing significant delays for commuters on the eve of Rakshabandhan. The expressway witnessed severe gridlock, especially on the lanes leading towards Hapur and Meerut.

Visuals from the traffic jam have surfaced on social media, showing vehicles crawling as snail's pace due to the snarl, which reportedly spanned kilometres. This year, the festival of Rakshabandhan coincides with the weekend.

According to news agency PTI, heavy traffic jam was reported on National Highway 24 (NH-24) in Ghaziabad. 

Vehicles were also seen crawling near the Ghazipur border.

Slow vehicular movement was also seen on NH 9 near Chhajarsi in Uttar pradesh as people headed hto their homes after making last-minute purchases for the festival, news agency ANI reported.  

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Rakshabandhan

Meanwhile, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday, warning of potential congestion on major routes.  

A surge in the number of commuters is very likely, particularly on National Highway 44 (NH-44) and the Singhu border, which connect Delhi to northern destinations such as Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh.

"Due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend, a large number of commuters are expected to travel out of Delhi via National Highways," the advisory read.

"To avoid congestion, commuters heading towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh through NH-44 and Singhu border are advised to consider alternate routes," it added.

Delhi Traffic Police urged public to use public transportation options like Delhi Metro as a convenient alternative to reach your destination. The advisory also asks people to plan their journey in advance to ensure a smooth commute. 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Rakhi Ghazipur Delhi-Meerut Expressway Ghaziabad Delhi POlice Rakshabandhan 2025
