A massive traffic jam was witnessed on the Ghaziabad stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-24) on Friday, causing significant delays for commuters on the eve of Rakshabandhan. The expressway witnessed severe gridlock, especially on the lanes leading towards Hapur and Meerut.

Visuals from the traffic jam have surfaced on social media, showing vehicles crawling as snail's pace due to the snarl, which reportedly spanned kilometres. This year, the festival of Rakshabandhan coincides with the weekend.

Tsunami, HUGE TRAFFIC DELHI NCR : raksha bandhna special, long weekend delhi meerut expressway nh09 # pic.twitter.com/iGjMSCdRVn — Vaibhav Bhatnagar 🇮🇳 (@vkb18_vav) August 8, 2025

According to news agency PTI, heavy traffic jam was reported on National Highway 24 (NH-24) in Ghaziabad.

VIDEO | Commuters face delays as heavy traffic jam reported on National Highway 24 (NH-24) in Ghaziabad.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3d9FdP2o0M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2025

Vehicles were also seen crawling near the Ghazipur border.

#WATCH | Delhi: Slow vehicular movement and traffic congestion seen near Ghazipur border on the eve of #RakshaBandhan, as people head to their home and even make last-minute purchases for the festival. pic.twitter.com/ObuAWRWoWL — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

Slow vehicular movement was also seen on NH 9 near Chhajarsi in Uttar pradesh as people headed hto their homes after making last-minute purchases for the festival, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Slow vehicular movement on NH 9 near Chhajarsi on the eve of #RakshaBandhan, as people head to their home and even make last-minute purchases for the festival. pic.twitter.com/OMFkgzCo00 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Rakshabandhan

Meanwhile, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday, warning of potential congestion on major routes.

A surge in the number of commuters is very likely, particularly on National Highway 44 (NH-44) and the Singhu border, which connect Delhi to northern destinations such as Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh.

"Due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend, a large number of commuters are expected to travel out of Delhi via National Highways," the advisory read.

"To avoid congestion, commuters heading towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh through NH-44 and Singhu border are advised to consider alternate routes," it added.

Due to the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding with the weekend, a large number of commuters are expected to travel out of Delhi via National Highways. To avoid congestion, commuters heading towards Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh through NH-44… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 8, 2025

Delhi Traffic Police urged public to use public transportation options like Delhi Metro as a convenient alternative to reach your destination. The advisory also asks people to plan their journey in advance to ensure a smooth commute.