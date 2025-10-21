Massive Fire Erupts In Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, 40 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out in two adjoining buildings at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in north-west Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday, prompting a large-scale response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Officials said over 40 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

According to DFS officials, a distress call was received at around 1:25 am, reporting a fire that had engulfed two adjacent godowns spread across nearly 1,000 square metres. Firefighters quickly mobilised to the location, where operations continued through the night.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out late last night in a building in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has not yet been completely extinguished. pic.twitter.com/j8gBMpLpCv — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

"The godowns have a basement, ground floor and first floor. We rushed 40 fire tenders to the spot. The godowns had automobile repairing tools stored," a DFS official said.

Firefighting operations were still underway at the time of reporting as authorities worked to contain the flames and prevent further spread. Officials added that the exact cause of the fire and details regarding any casualties or damage will be assessed once the situation is fully brought under control.