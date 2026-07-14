Jharkhand Former Minister Mannan Mallick Passes Away At 83 In Ranchi

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Ranchi: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mannan Mallick died at a Ranchi hospital on Tuesday, an official of the medical establishment said.

Mallick was 83 and suffering from a pulmonary disease.

"Mallick was admitted to the hospital with a lung infection. He suffered from a pulmonary disease, was in the ICU, and died on Tuesday morning," the hospital official said.

The former Congress MLA's body was brought to the Jharkhand Assembly in the afternoon when Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and other legislators paid floral tributes to his mortal remains.

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Condoling his death, Soren, in a social media post, said, "Shri Mannan Mallick ji, through his long tenure of active service to the people and public life, raised the voice of the people of Jharkhand, particularly Dhanbad, strongly. With his passing, the state has lost an experienced people's representative and a leader connected to social causes." Mahato said, "Mallick ji, throughout his long public life, remained dedicated to public service and steadfastly raised the voice of the people. His passing is an irreparable loss to Jharkhand's politics." Senior Congress leader and former state unit chief Rajesh Thakur also condoled Mallick's death.

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He said, "Mallick ji dedicated his entire life to public service, social harmony and democratic values. He carved a distinct niche for himself in Jharkhand's politics through his simplicity, honesty and unwavering commitment to the public interest. His demise is an irreparable loss not only to the Congress party but also to the entire state." Mallick had been active in politics for more than two decades. He bagged the Dhanbad assembly seat in 2009, defeating BJP's Raj Sinha by 890 votes. He, then, became the minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Disaster Management Department.

Mallick contested the 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls from the Dhanbad assembly constituency but lost to BJP's Raj Sinha.

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A special MP/MLA court in Dhanbad on July 10 convicted 30 accused, including the former Congress MLA, in the 2011 Matkuria firing case.

The case dates back to April 27, 2011, when an anti-encroachment drive by the district administration to remove alleged illegal structures from the BCCL land in Matkuria turned violent, forcing police to open fire to control the mob. Four persons were killed and several police personnel had sustained injuries.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)