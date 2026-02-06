Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesEXCLUSIVE | ‘Salt Rubbed Into Our Wounds’: Kuki-Zo Community Protests Deputy CM’s Appointment In Manipur

Manipur Violence: Protests and shutdowns are intensifying due to perceived inaction regarding the 2023 ethnic violence, with the appointment of a Kuki deputy chief minister seen as a betrayal and deepening mistrust.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Manipur has once again slipped into unrest following the formation of a new Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, with Yumnam Khemchand Singh sworn in as chief minister nearly a year after President’s Rule was imposed in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP leader from the Kuki tribal community, and Loishi Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

The political reset, which the BJP leadership has projected as a step towards stability, has instead triggered fresh discontent on the ground, particularly among the Kuki-Zo community, which has accused the new dispensation of ignoring its grievances rooted in the ethnic violence that has scarred the state since 2023.

Members of the community expressed deep anguish, with several students and professionals speaking about feelings of betrayal and exclusion.

'Salt Rubbed Into Our Wounds' 

In Delhi, the Kuki Students Organisation have called for a protest on Saturday opposing Kipgen’s inclusion in the Manipur cabinet. 

“It is beyond my comprehension to understand the rationale behind joining forces and sharing the same space with those who stripped me to my flesh,” a Kuki student in Delhi told ABP Live, referring to the violence of 2023.

Another student described Kipgen as an “absentee leader” and rejected the legitimacy of the new government. “They do not represent us, nor do they represent our goals,” the student said, reiterating a demand for separate administration. "We do not endorse nor support this so called Popular government. We want a govt sanctified and accepted by the people, not a govt forced down our throat," the student added. 

Gangte, a professional working at a BPO in the national capital, from the Kuki-Zo community in Delhi, said Kipgen’s decision to join the government amounted to turning her back on her own people. "The moment Nemcha Kipgen joins hands with them, she turns her back on the very people who entrusted her with power. She stands tainted with the blood of the Kuki-Zo victims, and no amount of currency can wash away the stain of that blood," Gangte told ABP Live. 

Another woman from the community said the move felt like “salt rubbed into our wounds,” reflecting the depth of anger and mistrust that continues to grip parts of Manipur. "When someone shows their true colours, believe them. They have made their choice, one that feels like salt rubbed into our wounds," she said. 

BJP Leadership Hails New Government, Seeks Stability

The appointments were welcomed by the central BJP leadership, which expressed hope that the new government would restore peace and normalcy in a state plagued by ethnic conflict for nearly three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Manipur government, saying he was confident it would work towards development and prosperity. “I’m confident they will work diligently towards furthering development and prosperity for my sisters and brothers of Manipur,” he said.

Kuki-Zo Anger Grows, Shutdowns and Protests Intensify

Despite these assurances, resentment has grown within sections of the Kuki-Zo community, particularly over the appointment of Nemcha Kipgen as deputy chief minister. Protesters have accused her of inaction following the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, which left 260 people dead, with a reported majority from the Kuki community.

In Churachandpur, a district that has remained a flashpoint since 2023, the Kuki Students Organisation imposed a 24-hour total shutdown beginning at midnight on Friday, February 6. Another group, the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), enforced a shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the same day.

The Kuki-Zo Council announced a social boycott of any legislator from the community who joins Chief Minister Singh’s government. Protests were also reported in Kangpokpi district, where demonstrators clashed with police, burned tyres and blocked roads.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Manipur?

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Manipur, following the formation of a new Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

What has the formation of the new government in Manipur caused among the Kuki-Zo community?

The formation of the new government has triggered fresh discontent and anger within the Kuki-Zo community, who feel their grievances have been ignored.

Why are some Kuki-Zo students and professionals expressing feelings of betrayal?

They feel betrayed and excluded because the new government includes individuals perceived as not representing their interests or addressing the ethnic violence since 2023.

What action has the Kuki Students Organisation taken in Delhi?

The Kuki Students Organisation in Delhi called for a protest against the inclusion of Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP leader from the Kuki tribal community, in the Manipur cabinet.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
