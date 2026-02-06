Violence Erupts In Manipur’s Churachandpur Over Deputy CM’s Oath, Security Forces Use Tear Gas

Violence broke out in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday, just a day after the state government’s reorganisation, as protests erupted against the swearing-in of a new deputy chief minister. The situation turned volatile in the Tuibong area, where demonstrators opposed the formation of what they described as a newly installed “popular government,” prompting a heavy deployment of security forces.

Tensions escalated as protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to the use of tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. The unrest marked a fresh flare-up in the district amid opposition to Nemcha Kipgen joining the BJP-led government as deputy chief minister.

Protests Over Nemcha Kipgen’s Induction

According to officials, a mob gathered near Tuibong Bazaar and set fire to a pile of discarded materials, including tyres, while raising slogans against Nemcha Kipgen. The situation worsened when security forces attempted to clear the area. Protesters, who reportedly outnumbered the deployed personnel, resorted to stone-pelting, triggering a baton charge. Two people sustained minor injuries during the clashes.

Security officials said the situation remained tense, with additional forces rushed in to prevent further escalation. The district has been on edge since Wednesday evening, following Kipgen’s oath-taking. Several Kuki groups have also warned community MLAs against participating in the government formation, calling for a total shutdown in Churachandpur and protests at multiple locations.

CM Promises Roadmap For Displaced People

Amid the unrest, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said his government’s top priority would be addressing the problems faced by people displaced due to ethnic violence in both hill and valley districts. Speaking to reporters, Singh said the government would soon prepare a roadmap to facilitate their return home.

“Our first priority will be to look after the problems of internally displaced persons in both the hills and the valley. The biggest issue is that they are not able to return to their homes. The government will formulate a roadmap very soon,” he said. Singh was sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday, a day before fresh violence broke out in Churachandpur.