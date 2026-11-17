Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two assailants shot dead a 26-year-old man.

Near minister's office, assailants fired around 20 rounds.

Police investigating; identified shooter, forming teams to apprehend.

Investigation suggests personal enmity, ruling out any political angle.

A 26-year-old man was shot dead after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him near the local camp office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Monday. Around 20 rounds were reportedly fired in the attack, triggering panic in the locality, police said.

The incident took place near Zero Pusta, where the attackers targeted the victim, identified as Sameer, before fleeing the spot. Sameer, who was travelling on a scooty with an acquaintance, sustained multiple bullet injuries and later succumbed to them at a hospital, news agency PTI reported.

20 Rounds Fired, Victim Shot Multiple Times

According to police, a firing incident was reported at around 6.25 pm near Kuda Khatta in Zero Pushta, Sonia Vihar. A police team reached the location and found that the shooting had taken place around 5.30 pm.

Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly approached Sameer from behind, opened fire and escaped, police said.

Sameer, a resident of Dayalpur, was riding pillion on a scooty driven by Rizwan when the assailants attacked him. Rizwan rushed him to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead, PTI reported.

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A local resident, Brajesh Sharma, told reporters that approximately 20 rounds had been fired during the incident.

"This is the main road where the office of a Delhi Minister is. An incident occurred here where around 20 rounds were fired, and a man was shot," Sharma said.

He added that the victim was taken to a hospital but said he was unaware of his condition at the time. Calling it a serious law and order lapse, Sharma claimed that this was the fourth such incident in the area.

"We don't know what the motive was or who the assailants were," he said.

Crime Team, FSL Collect Evidence; Multiple Teams Formed

Following the shooting, police personnel rushed to the spot, while crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called in to collect evidence.

The forensic teams examined the scene and gathered evidence, police said. A case under relevant sections of law was being registered at Khajuri Khas police station, the PTI report said.

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Police said multiple dedicated teams had been constituted to investigate the murder. The shooter has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and establish their escape route.

Police Suspect Personal Enmity, Rule Out Political Angle

According to PTI, police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and an old rivalry, to determine the motive behind the killing.

According to police, the incident was not linked to any political party but stemmed from personal enmity between two old associates.

Further investigation is underway.