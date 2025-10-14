Man Kills Wife For Insurance Money Four Months After Marriage In Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribagh, Oct 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for murdering his newly married wife and making it appear like an accident to claim insurance money in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

Padama Out Post (OP) in charge, Sanchit Kumar Dubey told PTI on Tuesday, that 30-year-old Mukesh Kumar Mehta had murdered his wife Sevanti Kumari (23), whom he had married four months back on October 9 night and staged it as a road mishap to claim the insurance money of Rs 30 lakh.

"We received a complaint from passersby on October 9 about a couple lying injured due to a road mishap along Padama-Itkhori stretch of NH-33. We rushed to the spot and brought the deceased Sevanti Kumari and her husband, who pretended to be unconscious to Sadar Hospital.

"While the wife was declared dead and the body was sent for post-mortem, the husband, who had sustained superficial injury, underwent treatment," the police officer said.

However, locals suspected the husband's behaviour during the last rites of the wife.

"We received complaints from locals about the suspicious behaviour of the husband during the last rites of the wife. We started an investigation and found that he had applied for an accident insurance claim of Rs 30 lakh. We became suspicious and started interrogating the accused," added the police officer.

"During intense interrogation, he confessed to the crime for insurance money and said that on October 9 night he had brought his wife for treatment of stomach pain and beat her up with helmets leading to bleeding and then strangled her. He also laid the body on the road after inflicting damage to the bike and also to himself and lied on the road to make it appear like an accident," the police officer said.

The officer said the bike did not have damage as could have happened due to the impact of a mishap. Even his injuries were minor.

"We arrested him and sent him to judicial custody on Monday evening," said the police officer.

