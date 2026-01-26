Man In Bhopal To Meet Fiancée Dragged Out Of Car, Attacked With Hammers

Bhopal witnessed a shocking episode of daylight violence on Sunday when a young man was dragged out of his car and brutally assaulted with hammers, crowbars and sticks on a public road, even as bystanders looked on.

The attack occurred around 11 am when Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Rewa district, was waylaid by his assailants. Police said the attackers used two vehicles to block his car from both the front and rear, trapping him in the middle of the road.

Kuldeep was then forcibly pulled out of the vehicle and beaten mercilessly. The attackers allegedly targeted his hands and legs, crushing his limbs, before repeatedly striking his body and head until he lost consciousness. Despite this, the assault continued for several minutes, turning the busy street into a scene of extreme brutality.

Man's Car Attacked

After leaving Kuldeep bleeding on the road, the attackers vandalised his car and fled the spot.

Videos of the incident, now widely shared on social media, show several onlookers recording the attack on their phones while failing to intervene. In one clip, a young woman is seen confronting the assailants as others remain silent spectators.

Kuldeep was later rushed to a private hospital, where his condition continues to be critical, doctors said.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and launched a probe. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to trace the attackers, who remain at large.

Investigators confirmed that Kuldeep Singh is a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases registered against him in Rewa and Jabalpur, including murder, assault, extortion, rioting and arms-related offences. He was recently released on bail.

Police said Kuldeep had arrived in Bhopal on Friday to meet his fiancée, a dentist residing in the Netaji Hills area of Kolar. Officials are coordinating with Rewa police and suspect old rivalries or criminal enmity behind the attack.

“The nature of the assault indicates it was premeditated,” a senior police officer said, adding that arrests are expected soon.