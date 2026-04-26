Panic and confusion prevailed at Inderlok Metro Station in northwest Delhi after the body of a man was found inside a women’s restroom within the station premises, police said on Sunday.

Body Found In Locked Restroom

According to officials, the incident came to light on Saturday (April 25) when a call was received at around 5:33 pm by the Police Control Room (PCR), reporting that a women’s restroom in the Sulabh complex at the metro station had been locked from the inside and a foul smell was emanating from it.

A team of metro police rushed to the spot and broke open the door, only to discover the body of a man, estimated to be around 40 years old, hanging from a noose inside the restroom.

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Deceased Suspected To Be Caretaker

A senior police officer said that prima facie, the deceased is believed to be the caretaker of the facility. “An eyewitness informed us that the man was last seen nearly two days ago,” the officer said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where it will be preserved for 72 hours for identification and post-mortem examination.

Police Probe Suicide, Murder Angles

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, examining both possibilities, suicide and foul play. Officials are also working to establish the identity of the deceased with the help of Delhi Metro authorities and other sources.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised several questions, particularly why the man was inside the women’s restroom and whether he entered on his own or was led there. Authorities said these aspects are part of the ongoing probe.

Further investigation is underway.

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