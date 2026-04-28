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HomeCitiesMan Digs Up Sister's Skeleton To Claim Rs 19,300 After Bank Refuses To Believe She's Dead; Video Goes Viral

Man Digs Up Sister's Skeleton To Claim Rs 19,300 After Bank Refuses To Believe She's Dead; Video Goes Viral

A man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district exhumed his sister’s remains and carried them to a bank after officials refused to claim Rs 19,300.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

A shocking incident highlighting bureaucratic challenges occurred in Odisha’s Keonjhar district when a man exhumed his deceased sister’s remains and brought them to a bank after failing to withdraw money from her account due to lack of documentation.

The man, identified as Jitu Munda, took the extreme step in an attempt to access Rs 19,300 deposited in his late sister’s bank account.

Dispute With Bank Over Withdrawal

According to local accounts, Munda’s sister, Kankada Munda, died around two months ago. With no immediate family members surviving, Munda was reportedly her sole legal heir.

However, when he approached a branch of Odisha Gramin Bank to withdraw the funds, officials declined the request, citing procedural requirements. The bank reportedly asked for the account holder’s presence or legal proof such as a death certificate or inheritance documents.

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Unable to produce the required paperwork, Munda, who is said to have limited formal education, returned to his village and exhumed his sister’s remains from the burial site.

He then wrapped the skeletal remains in cloth and carried them on his shoulders for several kilometres to the bank branch in Malliposi, drawing widespread attention and alarm.

A video of the man carrying his sister's remains to the bank quickly went viral after surfacing on social media.


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Public Reaction After Incident

The incident triggered panic among onlookers, with some expressing fear while others criticised the situation as an example of systemic insensitivity toward marginalised communities.

Residents alleged that officials could have verified the death through local authorities instead of insisting on formal documentation, arguing that the situation could have been handled with greater empathy.

Police reached the scene after being alerted and persuaded Munda to remain calm. Authorities said they are examining the matter from a humanitarian standpoint.

Officials have also sought a response from the bank regarding its handling of the situation. 

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Odisha Odisha News
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