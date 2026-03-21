Man Dies After Getting Trapped In Lift At Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Sparks Outrage

A shocking and tragic incident has emerged from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a 40-year-old man died after getting trapped inside a lift in the hospital’s trauma care building. The incident came to light on Saturday morning, triggering chaos and protests within the hospital premises.

The deceased has been identified as Arup Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Dum Dum. He had reportedly come to the hospital with his wife and four-year-old son for the child’s treatment when the incident occurred.

Family Trapped Inside Lift

According to initial reports, Arup, along with his wife and child, got stuck inside a malfunctioning lift in the trauma care building. It is believed that he died before rescue teams could reach them, while his wife and son were somehow saved.

Eyewitness accounts and complaints suggest that the lift had no operator and was suffering from technical faults. It reportedly moved erratically between floors before its doors jammed, trapping the occupants inside.

The lift remained stuck for nearly an hour, with cries for help reportedly heard from within. The prolonged delay in rescue efforts has raised serious concerns.

Protests and Police Investigation

Following the incident, relatives of other patients staged protests inside the hospital premises, demanding accountability. Police were deployed to control the situation.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and officials are examining whether the tragedy was caused by negligence or a technical failure. The incident has raised serious questions about safety standards and maintenance protocols at the hospital.