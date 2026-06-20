Man Beaten To Death At Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station Over Seat Dispute, Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man beaten to death over seat dispute on train.

Victim declared dead at GTB Hospital after Shahdara assault.

Police registered case, examining CCTV for accused identification.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers during a dispute while boarding the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station in east Delhi on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, sustained serious injuries during the assault and was later declared dead at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, police said.

According to the Railway Police, information about a violent altercation on Platform No. 3 of Shahdara railway station was received by the Old Delhi Railway Station (ODRS) police station. Investigating officers rushed to the spot and began an inquiry.

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Seat Dispute Escalated Into Assault

Preliminary investigation revealed that Dhama was attempting to board the Yoga Express when an argument broke out with some co-passengers, reportedly over seating and boarding amid heavy crowding.

Police said the altercation soon turned violent, with the accused allegedly assaulting Dhama with punches and kicks. He suffered severe injuries during the attack.

Sources said an on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable intervened and attempted to calm the situation, but the confrontation had already escalated.

Victim Declared Dead At GTB Hospital

Dhama was immediately taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. His medico-legal case (MLC) was subsequently registered at the hospital.

Police said the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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Case Registered, CCTV Footage Being Examined

A case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the railway station and questioning eyewitnesses to identify those involved in the assault. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

Police said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.