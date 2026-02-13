Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMan, 37, Dies Of Heart Attack At TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

Man, 37, Dies Of Heart Attack At TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

A man died of a heart attack at TVK chief Vijay’s rally. This is the second incident after a stampede-like situation during his Karur rally claimed nearly 40 lives.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 04:32 PM (IST)

Another incident has been reported at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu. A man reportedly died of a heart attack while attending Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s event in Salem on Friday, ANI reported. As per reports, the attendee had undergone angioplasty last year. The death comes months after a stampede-like situation during Vijay’s Karur rally allegedly claimed nearly 40 lives.

Another Incident At TVK Vijay’s Rally

“A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a political meeting held in Salem today,” Salem Police told news agency ANI. 

The police added, “The deceased has been identified as Suraj (37), a native of Maharashtra. He had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he was engaged in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.”

“According to sources, he had attended the TVK public meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.”

‘SOP means Stalin Operating Procedure’

In Salem, Vijay was addressing supporters amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations. During his rally, he accused the MK Stalin government of denying TVK permission to hold political rallies while granting permission to others.

“They grant permission and provide space for other parties to hold conferences, public meetings, or hall functions. But for us alone, they won't give space, nor will they allow it to be given. For other parties, they provide a suitable venue and adequate security so they can meet people or people can meet them. But for me, they won't provide it, nor will they let it be provided. What kind of justice is this?” Vijay said during the rally. 

“They talk about SOPs. Its full form is Standard Operating Procedure. But for me, it seems to mean Stalin-oh sorry, Stalin Sir Operating Procedure,” he added. 

As a precaution, identity cards of party members and functionaries were strictly verified at the venue. The Vijay-led TVK rally was capped at 4,998 attendees as per police guidelines. Entry was allowed only to those with QR code-enabled passes, with no exceptions.

 

Related Video

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget