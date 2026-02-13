Man, 37, Dies Of Heart Attack At TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

Another incident has been reported at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu. A man reportedly died of a heart attack while attending Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s event in Salem on Friday, ANI reported. As per reports, the attendee had undergone angioplasty last year. The death comes months after a stampede-like situation during Vijay’s Karur rally allegedly claimed nearly 40 lives.

Another Incident At TVK Vijay’s Rally

“A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a political meeting held in Salem today,” Salem Police told news agency ANI.

The police added, “The deceased has been identified as Suraj (37), a native of Maharashtra. He had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he was engaged in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.”

“According to sources, he had attended the TVK public meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.”

‘SOP means Stalin Operating Procedure’

In Salem, Vijay was addressing supporters amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations. During his rally, he accused the MK Stalin government of denying TVK permission to hold political rallies while granting permission to others.

“They grant permission and provide space for other parties to hold conferences, public meetings, or hall functions. But for us alone, they won't give space, nor will they allow it to be given. For other parties, they provide a suitable venue and adequate security so they can meet people or people can meet them. But for me, they won't provide it, nor will they let it be provided. What kind of justice is this?” Vijay said during the rally.

“They talk about SOPs. Its full form is Standard Operating Procedure. But for me, it seems to mean Stalin-oh sorry, Stalin Sir Operating Procedure,” he added.

As a precaution, identity cards of party members and functionaries were strictly verified at the venue. The Vijay-led TVK rally was capped at 4,998 attendees as per police guidelines. Entry was allowed only to those with QR code-enabled passes, with no exceptions.