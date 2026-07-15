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English NewsCitiesMamata Banerjee's TMC Seeks Permission For July 21 Martyr's Day Rally

Mamata Banerjee's TMC Seeks Permission For July 21 Martyr's Day Rally

The Calcutta HC heard the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction's plea seeking permission for its July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, proposing Birla Planetarium or Metro Channel after police barred Victoria House.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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  • TMC suggested alternatives; police not averse to different venue.

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday suggested to the Calcutta High Court that their July 21 Martyrs' Day rally be allowed to be held in front of Birla Planetarium in south Kolkata if it is not permitted in front of Victoria House at Esplanade.

Moving the prayer for permission for the July 21 Martyrs' day rally before the court of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, the faction's counsel Kalyan Banerjee stated that it is being held in front of Victoria House in central Kolkata since 1993 under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, with the exception of two or three years.

He also suggested Metro channel or Dorina crossing at Esplanade as alternative venues.

Justice Bhattacharyya made it clear he would not allow the rally in front of Victoria House because it would choke the arterial Chittaranjan Avenue in the heart of the city.

Kalyan Banerjee stated that the police permitted two other rallies to commemorate the day - one by the other faction at Mayo Road in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue and another by the Congress party at Shahid Minar ground, both on July 21.

The Mamata Banerjee faction's petition challenges the Kolkata Police authority's imposition of a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area around Victoria House in Esplanade.

He suggested an alternative venue at the Metro channel in Esplanade or in front of Birla Planetarium, which is about a couple of kilometres away from the other two rallies that day.

He stated that 13 Congress workers were killed during a rally on July 21, 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was the president of Youth Congress, and since then, the day has been remembered as Martyrs' day.

On a query by the court, the lawyer stated that around 15,000 to 20,000 people would participate.

Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra said the police are not averse to granting permission, but the rally should be held at a different venue.

The court asked that if two rallies have been permitted, why another cannot be allowed in the vicinity with adequate police arrangements.

The court adjourned the hearing until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, when it would resume, and the AG will offer the government's views on the suggestions on other venues.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What alternative venues were suggested for the Martyrs' Day rally?

The Trinamool Congress suggested Birla Planetarium, Metro channel, or Dorina crossing as alternative locations. The police are open to granting permission at a different venue.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Police Calcutta High Court Trinamool Congress July 21 Martyrs Day Mamata Banerjee Victoria House Birla Planetarium
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