Malda Turns Tense After BJP Leader, Workers Attacked Over Political Dispute; TMC Member Accused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader, five workers attacked with sharp weapons in Malda.

TMC panchayat member allegedly led attack, sparking local protest.

Long-standing dispute between political rivals intensified the incident.

Tension gripped Naldubi in the Mangalbari area of Old Malda block after a BJP leader and five party workers were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons.

Milan Ghosh, who contested the last panchayat election as a BJP candidate from Mangalbari Gram Panchayat, was among those allegedly attacked. According to allegations, the assault was carried out by Trinamool Congress panchayat member Ripon Barman and members of his family.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with local residents allegedly surrounding Barman's house and staging a protest. Shops, a four-wheeler and an auto-rickshaw were also vandalised, local sources told ABP Ananda.

Long-Standing Dispute Alleged Between BJP, TMC Leaders

According to local sources, a dispute had been continuing between Ghosh and Barman since the last panchayat election.

The latest incident has added to allegations of political clashes between BJP and TMC workers in different parts of West Bengal. However, the allegations surrounding the Malda incident have not been independently established.

Earlier this month, two BJP Yuva Morcha leaders were allegedly assaulted following a dispute in the Jadavpur police station area. The BJP workers alleged that they were attacked and suffered head injuries, while the TMC issued a counter-response.

BJP Workers Attacked In Other Bengal Incidents

In August, a BJP booth president was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon while riding a motorcycle in North 24 Parganas' Naihati. According to the BJP leader, the incident took place near Power House crossing when a person allegedly approached him on a moving motorcycle and attacked him.

The BJP alleged that TMC youth worker Abhijit Sahu was behind the incident. A written complaint was subsequently filed at Naihati police station.

Around the same period, a BJP worker and another person were allegedly attacked in South 24 Parganas' Basanti. The incident reportedly took place in the Dhuri area while a BJP organisational meeting was underway.

The family of the injured alleged that a group of people led by TMC leader Rashid Gayen suddenly attacked the meeting and assaulted the BJP workers.