Major Shake-Up In Maharashtra Politics: 35 MLAs From Shinde Faction May Break Away

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has made a strong statement over the alleged large-scale use of money in the ongoing municipal and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra. He sharply criticised the exchange of money during the election period and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti government of orchestrating massive financial dealings. He said the Election Commission must intervene.

Raut further said that the Shinde faction was created by the BJP and "using money power to run politics is a threat to democracy".

'35 MLAs Of Eknath Shinde Will Break Away': Sanjay Raut

Amid the heated election atmosphere in Maharashtra, tensions appear to be rising within the Mahayuti alliance. BJP state president Ravindra Chavan had recently said that he must keep the alliance intact until December 2, indicating internal disagreements. Responding to this, Sanjay Raut claimed that as many as 35 MLAs from Eknath Shinde’s camp are set to defect. He also said that Ravindra Chavan was appointed BJP state president precisely for this purpose.

After remaining away from political activities for a month due to illness, Raut appeared before the media today. As soon as he did, he launched a fierce attack on the Shinde faction and the BJP. He reiterated, “Thirty-five MLAs of Shinde will leave the party.”

When asked whether there is visible electoral competition between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP, Raut responded sharply, saying they do not consider Shinde’s party to be Shiv Sena at all. He added that the appointment of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan was made specifically to handle this situation.

“Shinde thinks two leaders in Delhi are with him, but they are with no one,” he said. Raut further criticised comments by ministers who said that on December 1 there would be a ‘Lakshmi Darshan’ (money distribution). "The Election Commission must take note,” he said.

Raut pointed out that never before had such huge sums of money been spent in municipal or nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra. Now, budgets of Rs 10–15 crore and 5–6 helicopters for just one election have become the norm. He called it internal competition among the three ruling alliance partners.

Raut asked, “Spending crores, what are you fighting for? The electoral culture of this state has been completely destroyed. There is no limit to expenditure anymore.”