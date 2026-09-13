‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK questioned CM Vijay's UK trip purpose.

Vijay flagged off actor Ajith Kumar's car race.

Actress Trisha Krishnan also attended, cheering Ajith.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan has questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s recent UK visit, saying the trip’s main purpose was not industrial development but to flag off a car race involving actor-racer Ajith Kumar.

“The only purpose is not bringing industries, just to flag up a vehicle in the car race. And he, of course, friends will go there. So Vijay’s main visit to London is not industrial development; it is his friend’s request,” Elangovan said.

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VIDEO | Chennai: “Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's visit to London is not for industrial development, but to flag off Ajith's car race”, says DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/f1PhTMBQH2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2026

Vijay Flags Off Ajith’s Race At Silverstone

Vijay joined Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, where he attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race as a special guest of honour and waved the ceremonial green flag to start the 44-car grid.

Ajith competed for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. A video from the event showed Vijay running towards Ajith and embracing him in a warm hug, drawing attention on social media.

The Silverstone Circuit also joined the buzz, sharing a reel featuring Ajith alongside a reference to Vijay. Its Instagram caption read: “We heard @actorvijay and @ajithkumarracing were in town.”

Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay looking effortlessly iconic together. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/camn5fuGhw — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) September 13, 2026

The post triggered enthusiastic reactions from fans, with one writing, “Silverstone posting Kollywood wasn’t in my bingo list for 2026.” Another commented, “Two Kings. One Frame. Millions of Goosebumps.”

Trisha Krishnan Also Spotted At Silverstone

The event drew further attention after actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted alongside Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the grandstands, cheering for Ajith during the race.

Trisha, who has been in London for the shooting of her upcoming project, was also seen in the paddock and watching the race in videos circulating on social media.

Vijay’s UK Visit And Motor Sports City Plan

Vijay’s visit also had an official sporting purpose. His UK trip included studying international sports infrastructure as part of plans to assist in developing a proposed “Motor Sports City” in Tamil Nadu.

The visit comes amid Vijay’s political activities as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, with the DMK now questioning the purpose and significance of his UK engagements.