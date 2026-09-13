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English NewsCities‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip

‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan questioned Vijay’s UK visit, saying it was not for industrial development but to flag off Ajith Kumar’s car race at Silverstone.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DMK questioned CM Vijay's UK trip purpose.
  • Vijay flagged off actor Ajith Kumar's car race.
  • Actress Trisha Krishnan also attended, cheering Ajith.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan has questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s recent UK visit, saying the trip’s main purpose was not industrial development but to flag off a car race involving actor-racer Ajith Kumar.

“The only purpose is not bringing industries, just to flag up a vehicle in the car race. And he, of course, friends will go there. So Vijay’s main visit to London is not industrial development; it is his friend’s request,” Elangovan said.

Also Read: Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’

Vijay Flags Off Ajith’s Race At Silverstone

Vijay joined Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, where he attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race as a special guest of honour and waved the ceremonial green flag to start the 44-car grid.

Ajith competed for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. A video from the event showed Vijay running towards Ajith and embracing him in a warm hug, drawing attention on social media.

The Silverstone Circuit also joined the buzz, sharing a reel featuring Ajith alongside a reference to Vijay. Its Instagram caption read: “We heard @actorvijay and @ajithkumarracing were in town.”

The post triggered enthusiastic reactions from fans, with one writing, “Silverstone posting Kollywood wasn’t in my bingo list for 2026.” Another commented, “Two Kings. One Frame. Millions of Goosebumps.”

Trisha Krishnan Also Spotted At Silverstone

The event drew further attention after actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted alongside Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the grandstands, cheering for Ajith during the race.

Trisha, who has been in London for the shooting of her upcoming project, was also seen in the paddock and watching the race in videos circulating on social media.

Vijay’s UK Visit And Motor Sports City Plan

Vijay’s visit also had an official sporting purpose. His UK trip included studying international sports infrastructure as part of plans to assist in developing a proposed “Motor Sports City” in Tamil Nadu.

The visit comes amid Vijay’s political activities as the Tamil Nadu chief minister, with the DMK now questioning the purpose and significance of his UK engagements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's UK visit questioned?

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan questioned the visit, stating its main purpose was to flag off actor-racer Ajith Kumar's car race, not industrial development.

What was actor Vijay's role at the Silverstone race?

Vijay attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone as a special guest of honour. He waved the ceremonial green flag to start the 44-car grid.

Who else was spotted at the Silverstone event alongside Vijay?

Actress Trisha Krishnan and Minister Aadhav Arjuna were seen in the grandstands cheering for Ajith during the race.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Ajith Kumar DMK Silverstone Car Race
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