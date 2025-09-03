Delhi HC Rebukes Mahua Moitra Over Dog Custody Battle With Lawyer: 'Why Don't You Sit Together...'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai attempt to resolve their ongoing dispute over the custody of a pet dog through dialogue rather than prolonged litigation.

“Why don’t you sit together and sort it out? What relief is she seeking in the suit?” Justice Jain asked, referring to Moitra’s plea for shared custody of her Rottweiler, Henry.

Moitra and Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, were previously in a relationship but have been locked in a bitter feud since their separation. The conflict, which began in 2023, escalated after both accused each other of “stealing” Henry and filed competing claims of ownership.

The Trinamool MP insists that Henry belongs to her and has formally requested joint custody. Dehadrai, however, maintains that he is Henry’s rightful guardian, claiming the dog has been with him since it was just 40 days old.

Free Speech Argument in Court

During Wednesday’s hearing, Dehadrai’s counsel, advocate Sanjay Ghose, objected to a lower court order that barred both parties from publicly discussing the dispute. He argued the restriction infringed on his client’s freedom of speech.

“A frivolous case is filed against me, and I can’t talk about it, I can’t discuss it, I can’t write about it? Where is it necessary to the fairness of the trial? She is an MP. Can an MP claim a higher right over a normal plaintiff?” Ghose submitted before the court.

The high court has now sought a response from Moitra and scheduled the matter for further hearing in December.

Political Controversy Intertwined

The dog custody battle has unfolded against the backdrop of serious political controversy. In 2023, a complaint filed by Dehadrai — whom Moitra dismissed as a “jilted ex” — prompted the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to recommend her expulsion from Parliament. The panel accused her of accepting favours from a businessman in exchange for raising questions on his behalf.