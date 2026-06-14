Maharastra: 8 Pilgrims Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Pandharpur; PM Announces Aid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight pilgrims died in a Maharashtra road accident.

Prime Minister Modi announced ex-gratia for victims' families.

A similar accident in Raigad killed eight last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Maharashtra's Pandharpur where eight people lost their lives. In a social media post, PM Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees will be given to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The injured will be given 50 thousand rupees.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Solapur Rural, Maharashtra, due to a tragic mishap. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin… June 14, 2026

In Maharashtra's Pandharpur on Sunday,a pickup van carrying pilgrims fell into a well, leaving eight people dead. All eight bodies have been recovered from the well.

Also Read: Can TMC Disqualify Rebel MPs? What India's Anti-Defection Law Says

The deceased were reportedly residents of Ranjani village in Pandharpur and were on their way for a pilgrimage. The accident took place near Malshiras village in Solapur district. The incident has left the area in mourning.

Waris Pathan Expresses Grief

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan expressed sorrow over the incident. He said, "This is a very unfortunate incident in which eight people lost their lives and seven others were injured. Our condolences are with the families of the deceased. The government should investigate why this happened, determine the cause, and make the findings public."

Compensation Cannot Bring Back Lives: Shaina NC

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also reacted to the tragedy, saying, "Eight people have lost their lives in Pandharpur and several others have been injured. The government has announced compensation, but no amount of money can bring back a life. It is especially tragic when people undertake a pilgrimage with faith and devotion while travelling to Tuljapur. Our condolences are with the families of the victims."

Similar Accident Claimed 8 Lives in Raigad

Last month, on May 25, at least eight people were killed after a tourist vehicle travelling from the Konkan region to Satara met with an accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction

According to officials, the vehicle lost control and plunged into a gorge nearly 1,000 feet deep in a hilly area of the district. The administration immediately launched a rescue operation and carried out an extensive effort to recover the bodies.