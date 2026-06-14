Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharastra: 8 Pilgrims Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Pandharpur; PM Announces Aid

Maharastra: 8 Pilgrims Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Pandharpur; PM Announces Aid

PM Modi expressed grief over the Pandharpur tragedy that killed eight pilgrims after a pickup van fell into a well. He announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eight pilgrims died in a Maharashtra road accident.
  • Prime Minister Modi announced ex-gratia for victims' families.
  • A similar accident in Raigad killed eight last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Maharashtra's Pandharpur where eight people lost their lives. In a social media post, PM Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees will be given to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The injured will be given 50 thousand rupees.

In Maharashtra's Pandharpur on Sunday,a pickup van carrying pilgrims fell into a well, leaving eight people dead. All eight bodies have been recovered from the well.

Also Read: Can TMC Disqualify Rebel MPs? What India's Anti-Defection Law Says

The deceased were reportedly residents of Ranjani village in Pandharpur and were on their way for a pilgrimage. The accident took place near Malshiras village in Solapur district. The incident has left the area in mourning.

Waris Pathan Expresses Grief

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan expressed sorrow over the incident. He said, "This is a very unfortunate incident in which eight people lost their lives and seven others were injured. Our condolences are with the families of the deceased. The government should investigate why this happened, determine the cause, and make the findings public."

Compensation Cannot Bring Back Lives: Shaina NC

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also reacted to the tragedy, saying, "Eight people have lost their lives in Pandharpur and several others have been injured. The government has announced compensation, but no amount of money can bring back a life. It is especially tragic when people undertake a pilgrimage with faith and devotion while travelling to Tuljapur. Our condolences are with the families of the victims."

Similar Accident Claimed 8 Lives in Raigad

Last month, on May 25, at least eight people were killed after a tourist vehicle travelling from the Konkan region to Satara met with an accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction

According to officials, the vehicle lost control and plunged into a gorge nearly 1,000 feet deep in a hilly area of the district. The administration immediately launched a rescue operation and carried out an extensive effort to recover the bodies.

Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Maharashtra's Pandharpur?

Eight people died when a pickup van carrying pilgrims fell into a well near Malshiras village in Solapur district. The deceased were residents of Ranjani village on their way for a pilgrimage.

What compensation has been announced for the victims of the Pandharpur accident?

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive 50 thousand rupees, both from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Published at : 14 Jun 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Ex Gratia Maharashtra Accident Pandharpur Accident
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Maharastra: 8 Pilgrims Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Pandharpur; PM Announces Aid
Maharastra: 8 Pilgrims Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Well In Pandharpur; PM Announces Aid
Cities
Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service
Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service
Cities
Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village
Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village
Cities
Former Congress MLA's Son Shoots Wife Battling Cancer, Dies By Suicide In UP's Firozabad
Former Congress MLA's Son Shoots Wife Battling Cancer, Dies By Suicide In UP
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget