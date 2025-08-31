Maharashtra: Woman's Family Calls Lover To Discuss Marriage Proposal, Beats Him To Death

In a shocking incident in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune, a 26-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by the family of the woman he intended to marry, Maharashtra police reported.

The victim, identified as Rameshwar Ghengat, was lured to the woman’s home under the pretext of discussing their marriage proposal on July 22 in the Sangvi area. Instead, police say, he was attacked by her family.

So far, nine people, including the woman’s father, have been arrested in connection with the case, while two others remain at large, officials said. An attempted murder case has been registered against all the accused.

“A case has been registered against 11 people, including the woman’s father, Prashant Sarsar, for the brutal assault that led to Rameshwar’s death. Efforts to apprehend the remaining two accused are ongoing,” said Jitendra Koli, Senior Police Inspector of Sangvi.

According to police, Rameshwar was in a relationship with a relative of the woman. The family opposed the marriage due to his criminal background, which included a rape charge and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Despite their family’s opposition, the couple insisted on getting married. In response, the woman’s family invited Rameshwar and his parents to their home, claiming it was to discuss the marriage proposal.

What followed, however, turned deadly. During a heated quarrel between the two families, the woman’s father and other relatives allegedly dragged Rameshwar into a room and assaulted him brutally, police said.

Rameshwar suffered severe injuries in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving the community in shock.