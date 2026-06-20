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HomeCities7 Dead, 32 Injured After Hanuman Temple Hall Roof Collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani, Several Feared Trapped

7 Dead, 32 Injured After Hanuman Temple Hall Roof Collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani, Several Feared Trapped

Seven people were killed and 32 injured after a temple hall roof collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. Rescue teams are searching for 20-25 devotees feared trapped under the debris.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A temple hall roof collapsed, killing seven in Parbhani.
  • Thirty-two injured; 20-25 devotees feared trapped under debris.

A major accident occurred at the Hanuman Temple in Yashwadi village, located in Manwath taluka of Maharashtra's Parbhani district after the roof of an assembly hall under construction collapsed near the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

According to reports, seven people were killed and 32 others injured in the incident. Authorities fear that 20 to 25 devotees may still be trapped under the debris.

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Rescue Ops Underway

Following the collapse, administrative officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation. Efforts are underway to remove the debris and rescue those feared trapped.  The collapse triggered panic in the area as devotees rushed for safety. Initial reports suggest that 30 to 40 visitors who had come for darshan may have been trapped beneath the rubble.

The injured devotees have been admitted to the Parbhani District General Hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

The Hanuman Temple at Yashwadi is considered a prominent and revered religious site, attracting thousands of devotees not only from Parbhani district but from across the state. As Saturday is a significant day for worship at Hanuman temples, a large number of devotees had gathered at the shrine.

'Closely Monitoring Situation': Parbhani Guardian Minister

The accident has prompted swift action at both the administrative and political levels. Parbhani Guardian Minister Meghana Bordikar has taken serious note of the incident and is closely monitoring the situation. She has directed the district collector and superintendent of police to ensure that all necessary rescue equipment, including cranes, is dispatched to the site without delay.

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NCP MLA Rajesh Vitekar and other local leaders have also contacted officials and urged them to expedite rescue operations. At present, the administration's primary focus remains the safe evacuation of devotees trapped under the debris, with the entire district machinery mobilised towards Manwath.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Hanuman Temple in Yashwadi village?

The roof of an assembly hall under construction collapsed near the temple's sanctum sanctorum, causing a major accident.

How many people were affected by the temple collapse?

Seven people were killed and 32 others were injured. Authorities fear 20 to 25 devotees may still be trapped under the debris.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Several Injured Maharashtra Accident Hanuman Temple Collapsed Parbhani Templecollapsed Several Dead
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