The roof of an assembly hall under construction collapsed near the temple's sanctum sanctorum, causing a major accident.
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7 Dead, 32 Injured After Hanuman Temple Hall Roof Collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani, Several Feared Trapped
Seven people were killed and 32 injured after a temple hall roof collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. Rescue teams are searching for 20-25 devotees feared trapped under the debris.
- A temple hall roof collapsed, killing seven in Parbhani.
- Thirty-two injured; 20-25 devotees feared trapped under debris.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Hanuman Temple in Yashwadi village?
How many people were affected by the temple collapse?
Seven people were killed and 32 others were injured. Authorities fear 20 to 25 devotees may still be trapped under the debris.
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