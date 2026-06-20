A major accident occurred at the Hanuman Temple in Yashwadi village, located in Manwath taluka of Maharashtra's Parbhani district after the roof of an assembly hall under construction collapsed near the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

According to reports, seven people were killed and 32 others injured in the incident. Authorities fear that 20 to 25 devotees may still be trapped under the debris.

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Rescue Ops Underway

Following the collapse, administrative officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation. Efforts are underway to remove the debris and rescue those feared trapped. The collapse triggered panic in the area as devotees rushed for safety. Initial reports suggest that 30 to 40 visitors who had come for darshan may have been trapped beneath the rubble.

The injured devotees have been admitted to the Parbhani District General Hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

The Hanuman Temple at Yashwadi is considered a prominent and revered religious site, attracting thousands of devotees not only from Parbhani district but from across the state. As Saturday is a significant day for worship at Hanuman temples, a large number of devotees had gathered at the shrine.

'Closely Monitoring Situation': Parbhani Guardian Minister

The accident has prompted swift action at both the administrative and political levels. Parbhani Guardian Minister Meghana Bordikar has taken serious note of the incident and is closely monitoring the situation. She has directed the district collector and superintendent of police to ensure that all necessary rescue equipment, including cranes, is dispatched to the site without delay.

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NCP MLA Rajesh Vitekar and other local leaders have also contacted officials and urged them to expedite rescue operations. At present, the administration's primary focus remains the safe evacuation of devotees trapped under the debris, with the entire district machinery mobilised towards Manwath.