Maharashtra Rain Alert: Red Warning For Palghar, Raigad; Mumbai Braces For 4 Days Of Heavy Rain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra anticipates heavy rainfall with widespread red, orange alerts.

Authorities urge caution; Palghar schools closed, Raigad warns landslides.

Rain aids agriculture, reservoirs; Konkan coast braces for winds.

Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Maharashtra over the next four days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense showers across Konkan, Vidarbha and parts of central Maharashtra. Some areas of Marathwada are also expected to receive heavy rain.

The weather department has issued red alerts for Palghar and Raigad, while Mumbai, Thane, Wardha, Nagpur and several other districts remain under orange alerts as the monsoon strengthens across the state.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as forecasts point to heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising concerns over flooding, waterlogging and disruption to normal life in several districts.

Mumbai, Vidarbha On Alert

Mumbai is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days, with some parts of the city likely to receive up to 200 mm of rain within 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of intense rainfall over the next 72 hours.

The showers are expected to benefit Mumbai's water supply, with good rainfall forecast across the catchment areas of reservoirs supplying the city. The increased inflow is likely to ease concerns over water availability.

In Vidarbha, orange alerts have been issued for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Amravati and Akola. Moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of the region throughout the day.

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Palghar Shuts Schools; Raigad Warns Of Floods, Landslides

Palghar has been witnessing continuous heavy rain for the past three days, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the district. In view of the forecast, District Collector Indurani Jakhad has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and anganwadis.

Persistent rainfall has caused rivers and streams to swell, while the Dhamane and Kavdas dams have recorded improved water storage. The rain is also expected to ease water scarcity in areas such as Jawhar and Mokhada and accelerate paddy sowing, bringing relief to farmers. The administration has advised residents to step out only if absolutely necessary.

Raigad has also been placed on red alert between July 2 and July 4, with the IMD warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities have cautioned that the active low-pressure system could trigger flooding in rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in the hilly regions. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Thane, Konkan Brace For More Rain And Strong Winds

Thane has been experiencing heavy rainfall since morning under an orange alert. While water accumulated briefly in a few low-lying areas, it receded quickly, limiting disruption to daily life.

However, traffic has slowed on the Eastern Express Highway, with congestion reported on routes connecting Mumbai to Ghodbunder Road, Kalyan and Nashik.

In Sindhudurg, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for July 2 and an orange alert from July 3 to July 5. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during this period. The administration has advised residents to remain indoors during intense showers and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms.

The IMD has also forecast rain accompanied by strong winds along the Konkan and Goa coast. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph. Ports have been instructed to display local cautionary signal number 3, while fishermen have been told not to venture into the Arabian Sea until further notice.

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Nagpur, Bhandara Receive Much-Needed Rainfall

Nagpur witnessed widespread rainfall overnight after a prolonged dry spell. Following a brief pause, light showers resumed early in the morning, bringing cooler weather to the city after an extended period of high temperatures.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Amravati. The overnight rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has brought significant relief to residents.

In neighbouring Bhandara, heavy evening showers accompanied by lightning lashed Bhandara, Mohadi, Lakhni, Pawani and Tumsar talukas after light rain during the day. The rainfall is expected to help farmers resume delayed paddy transplantation and sowing, offering much-needed relief after weeks of waiting for favourable monsoon conditions.