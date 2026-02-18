Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz

MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz

This meeting, the first since Mumbai civic polls, occurs amidst strained relations between Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, Raj's cousin, whose faction reacted cautiously.

By : Vaibhav Parab | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday (February 18) met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his ‘Nandanvan’ residence. The two leaders held discussions on a range of issues during the meeting.

This was their first interaction since the Mumbai civic polls, and it has reignited speculation over a possible political understanding between MNS and Shiv Sena. The meeting is being seen as significant, particularly because Raj Thackeray is currently aligned with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, while relations between Uddhav’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shinde remain deeply strained.

Political Signals After Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Election

The meeting comes in the backdrop of political developments in Kalyan-Dombivli, where a new equation emerged during the mayoral election. In a surprise move, local MNS leaders extended support to the Shinde faction for the mayor’s post in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. With the backing of MNS corporators, a Shiv Sena candidate secured the mayor’s position.

Following the mayoral outcome, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction reacted sharply and questioned the decision taken by local MNS representatives. The development had already triggered political debate, and Tuesday’s meeting has further intensified discussions about shifting alliances in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts to the Meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also responded to the development. She said Raj Thackeray heads a political party and Shinde serves as Deputy Chief Minister, so there is nothing objectionable about such a meeting.

Andhare added that it was not for them to comment on whether Raj Thackeray should meet Shinde, but indicated that there must be a reason behind the interaction. Notably, in April 2025, Eknath Shinde had visited Raj Thackeray at his residence, where the two leaders also had dinner together.

Related Video

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde?

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Eknath Shinde at his residence. This was their first interaction since the Mumbai civic polls.

What was the significance of the meeting between Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde?

The meeting is seen as significant due to recent political developments, particularly the MNS extending support to the Shinde faction in the Kalyan-Dombivli mayoral election.

How did Shiv Sena (UBT) react to the meeting?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare stated that there is nothing objectionable about the meeting between the heads of political parties. However, she implied there must be a reason behind it.

What happened in the Kalyan-Dombivli mayoral election?

Local MNS leaders supported the Shinde faction for the mayor's post, enabling a Shiv Sena candidate to win the election in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shiv Sena Maharashtra Politics Raj Thackeray Eknath SHinde Mns
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz
MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz
Cities
Ramadan 2026 Begins In India After Moon Sighting In Lucknow, Patna; First Fast From Tomorrow
Ramadan 2026 Begins In India After Moon Sighting In Lucknow, Patna; First Fast From Tomorrow
Cities
'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim
'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim
Cities
AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks
AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget