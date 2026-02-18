MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday (February 18) met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his ‘Nandanvan’ residence. The two leaders held discussions on a range of issues during the meeting.

This was their first interaction since the Mumbai civic polls, and it has reignited speculation over a possible political understanding between MNS and Shiv Sena. The meeting is being seen as significant, particularly because Raj Thackeray is currently aligned with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, while relations between Uddhav’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shinde remain deeply strained.

Political Signals After Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Election

The meeting comes in the backdrop of political developments in Kalyan-Dombivli, where a new equation emerged during the mayoral election. In a surprise move, local MNS leaders extended support to the Shinde faction for the mayor’s post in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. With the backing of MNS corporators, a Shiv Sena candidate secured the mayor’s position.

Following the mayoral outcome, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction reacted sharply and questioned the decision taken by local MNS representatives. The development had already triggered political debate, and Tuesday’s meeting has further intensified discussions about shifting alliances in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts to the Meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also responded to the development. She said Raj Thackeray heads a political party and Shinde serves as Deputy Chief Minister, so there is nothing objectionable about such a meeting.

Andhare added that it was not for them to comment on whether Raj Thackeray should meet Shinde, but indicated that there must be a reason behind the interaction. Notably, in April 2025, Eknath Shinde had visited Raj Thackeray at his residence, where the two leaders also had dinner together.