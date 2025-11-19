Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCracks Surface Again In Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde Rushes To Delhi Amid Tensions

Cracks Surface Again In Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde Rushes To Delhi Amid Tensions

This follows a Shiv Sena protest and a prior agreement to avoid such inductions. The NCP-SP seized the opportunity to criticise Shinde and the stability of the coalition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Efforts to calm discontent within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra appear to have stalled, with a major development unfolding on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde abruptly left for Delhi, triggering speculation over renewed tensions in the ruling coalition.

Reports suggest Shinde will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise concerns over the BJP allegedly violating the spirit of coalition politics. His absence from a police event in Mumbai on Wednesday has added to the political buzz.

What triggered the latest dispute?

Ahead of local body elections in Maharashtra, the BJP has inducted several leaders from the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The move has sparked anger within Shinde’s party, which accused the BJP of undermining alliance norms. As a mark of protest, all Shiv Sena ministers boycotted the cabinet meeting held on November 18. 

Later, Shinde and his ministers met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to express their displeasure. In response, Fadnavis reportedly reminded them that such inductions were first initiated by the Shinde faction. The allies eventually agreed not to poach leaders from one another, a decision Shinde publicly confirmed.

Sharad Pawar camp takes jibe 

The NCP-SP was quick to mock the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, targeting Shinde, saying the recent tussle shows that the BJP no longer wants Eknath Shinde. 

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto, referring to the reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, said the developments show "Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde". He further said that the ministers themselves have "scant respect" for the Deputy CM.

“If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should leave the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will be shown the door soon,” Crasto said in a statement on X.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra News Devendra Fadnavis BJP Eknath Shinde Mahayuti
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
News
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
News
After Farooq, Omar Stokes Row; Says 'Atmosphere Is Being Created to Malign Kashmiris'
After Farooq, Omar Stokes Row; Says 'Atmosphere Is Being Created to Malign Kashmiris'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget