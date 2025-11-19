Cracks Surface Again In Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde Rushes To Delhi Amid Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Efforts to calm discontent within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra appear to have stalled, with a major development unfolding on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde abruptly left for Delhi, triggering speculation over renewed tensions in the ruling coalition.

Reports suggest Shinde will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise concerns over the BJP allegedly violating the spirit of coalition politics. His absence from a police event in Mumbai on Wednesday has added to the political buzz.

What triggered the latest dispute?

Ahead of local body elections in Maharashtra, the BJP has inducted several leaders from the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The move has sparked anger within Shinde’s party, which accused the BJP of undermining alliance norms. As a mark of protest, all Shiv Sena ministers boycotted the cabinet meeting held on November 18.

Later, Shinde and his ministers met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to express their displeasure. In response, Fadnavis reportedly reminded them that such inductions were first initiated by the Shinde faction. The allies eventually agreed not to poach leaders from one another, a decision Shinde publicly confirmed.

Sharad Pawar camp takes jibe

The NCP-SP was quick to mock the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, targeting Shinde, saying the recent tussle shows that the BJP no longer wants Eknath Shinde.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto, referring to the reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, said the developments show "Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde". He further said that the ministers themselves have "scant respect" for the Deputy CM.

“If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should leave the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will be shown the door soon,” Crasto said in a statement on X.