No Fitness Certificate Required For Ganesh Idols, BMC Clarifies Amid Social Media Claims

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that no fitness certificate is required for Ganesh idols and that it has not issued any directive making it mandatory to maintain details of an idol's creation and distribution.

The clarification comes after claims began circulating on various social media platforms that Ganesh idols would require a fitness certificate and that complete information about their manufacture and distribution would have to be maintained.

The civic body said no such instructions have been issued and no decision has been taken in this regard.

BMC Urges Ganesh Mandals, Devotees Not To Believe Claims

The BMC appealed to Ganesh festival committees and devotees not to believe or circulate such information.

At the same time, the civic body urged Ganesh mandals to give special attention to safety arrangements while bringing idols to their respective locations.

The BMC also advised festival committees to coordinate with the Mumbai Police, traffic authorities and the civic administration during the idol arrival process to ensure smooth and safe movement.

The clarification is aimed at dispelling confusion among Ganesh mandals and devotees ahead of the festival.