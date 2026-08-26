India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesNo Fitness Certificate Required For Ganesh Idols, BMC Clarifies Amid Social Media Claims

No Fitness Certificate Required For Ganesh Idols, BMC Clarifies Amid Social Media Claims

The BMC appealed to Ganesh festival committees and devotees not to believe or circulate such information.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that no fitness certificate is required for Ganesh idols and that it has not issued any directive making it mandatory to maintain details of an idol's creation and distribution.

The clarification comes after claims began circulating on various social media platforms that Ganesh idols would require a fitness certificate and that complete information about their manufacture and distribution would have to be maintained.

The civic body said no such instructions have been issued and no decision has been taken in this regard.

BMC Urges Ganesh Mandals, Devotees Not To Believe Claims

The BMC appealed to Ganesh festival committees and devotees not to believe or circulate such information.

At the same time, the civic body urged Ganesh mandals to give special attention to safety arrangements while bringing idols to their respective locations.

The BMC also advised festival committees to coordinate with the Mumbai Police, traffic authorities and the civic administration during the idol arrival process to ensure smooth and safe movement.

The clarification is aimed at dispelling confusion among Ganesh mandals and devotees ahead of the festival.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Ganesh Idols Maharashtra Mumbai News Maharashtra'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
No Fitness Certificate Required For Ganesh Idols, BMC Clarifies Amid Social Media Claims
No Fitness Certificate Required For Ganesh Idols, BMC Clarifies Amid Social Media Claims
Cities
Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP MLA’s Innova; Viral Video Sparks Row In MP’s Singrauli
Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP MLA’s Innova; Viral Video Sparks Row In MP’s Singrauli
Cities
CM Yogi Launches Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women, Names It After Ahilyabai Holkar
CM Yogi Launches Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women, Names It After Ahilyabai Holkar
Cities
Bihar: Chirag Paswan's MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest As Muzaffarpur Police Seek Warrant
Bihar: Chirag Paswan's MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest As Muzaffarpur Police Seek Warrant
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Maharashtra News: MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment Exam After Screening Test Irregularity Complaints
Entertainment News: GIVA Pulls Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad After Backlash and Political Row
Pakistan News: PIMS Hospital Fire Kills At Least 14 Newborns, Probe Ordered in Islamabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget