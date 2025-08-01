Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Moved From Agriculture Portfolio Amid Rummy Row

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate, already under intense scrutiny over a string of controversies, was removed from the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday and reassigned to the Sports and Youth Welfare portfolio. The reshuffle comes as the state government seeks to contain the political fallout from Kokate’s actions, which have triggered widespread criticism and embarrassment for the ruling alliance.

The decision followed a closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, reported NDTV. Kokate, who belongs to Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been replaced by Dattatraya Bharane as the new Agriculture Minister.

Kokate’s demotion comes just days after a video surfaced showing him allegedly playing an online card game during a session of the legislative assembly. While the clip went viral and drew sharp rebuke, Kokate dismissed the allegation, insisting he was merely attempting to close a pop-up advertisement on his mobile phone. He even went as far as to say he would resign if found guilty of wrongdoing.

But the card game incident was only the tip of the iceberg.

The minister’s earlier remarks about farmers and state-backed crop insurance schemes had already drawn the ire of many, including the Chief Minister himself. In one particularly inflammatory comment, Kokate had claimed, “Nowadays, even beggars do not take a single rupee. However, we gave crop insurance to farmers for one rupee. Some people misused this scheme.”

The statement sparked outrage across the state, forcing Kokate into damage-control mode. In his defence, he claimed his comments were twisted out of context. “The government takes one rupee from the farmers but does not give a single rupee back. So who is the beggar? The government is the beggar, not the farmers,” he later clarified.

The controversy didn’t end there. Kokate had also accused farmers of misusing government financial aid, claiming the funds intended for agriculture were instead being spent on weddings and engagement ceremonies. “Farmers do not repay loans for five to ten years while waiting for a waiver. They do not invest a single rupee in farming,” he said, a remark that deepened the perception of disconnect between the government and rural communities.

These comments have proved especially damaging for the Mahayuti government, which has been grappling with growing unrest among farmers. Issues such as delayed crop compensation, low Minimum Support Prices (MSP), and mounting debt have led to frequent protests, particularly in the drought-prone Marathwada region. Keeping the rural vote bank intact has become a top priority for the alliance.

Adding to Kokate’s troubles is his past brush with the law. In February, a Nashik court sentenced him and his brother, Sunil Kokate, to two years in prison for submitting fake documents to obtain flats under a government quota scheme between 1995 and 1997. Even earlier, in January, Kokate publicly admitted that corruption plagued government schemes, saying, “Two to four percent corruption in any scheme does not mean it should be closed.”

The final blow may have come earlier this week when Chief Minister Fadnavis issued a stern warning to all cabinet members, cautioning them against further controversy. “This is the last chance. We will take whatever action we have to, but we will not tolerate any kind of controversial actions,” he reportedly told ministers.