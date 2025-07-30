Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra Govt To Cancel Fake Birth Certificates Of Bangladeshis: Minister

Maharashtra Govt To Cancel Fake Birth Certificates Of Bangladeshis: Minister

Maharashtra will cancel fake birth certificates issued to illegal Bangladeshi residents by August 15th, affecting at least 42,000 cases.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:49 PM (IST)

The Maharashtra government will cancel the fake birth certificates issued to Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the state by August 15, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

As many as 42,000 such cases have been found but the actual number is greater, and it will be ascertained by the officials, he told reporters here.

"By August 15, fake birth certificates given to Bangladeshis will be cancelled," the BJP leader said, adding that the copies of such certificates will have to be sent to the Department of Revenue and the Department of Health.

Earlier, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya had alleged that 3,997 birth certificates had been issued to Bangladeshis on the basis of forged documents, leading to the state government suspending two officials previously posted in Malegaon in Nashik district.

On Tuesday, Bawankule held a meeting with the state chief secretary, which was attended by district collectors via video conference. Somaiya too attended the meeting, sources said.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam had stated in March that in the last four years, the government has been cracking down on illegal Bangladeshi residents as never before.

In 2021, 109 Bangladeshis residing illegally in the state were deported, followed by 77 in 2022 and 127 in 2023. In 2024, as many as 716 illegal Bangladeshi residents were arrested and 202 deported, he stated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Over Public Sentiment; Checkout Official Statement
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Over Public Sentiment; Checkout Official Statement
India
'You Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress; Says Op Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
'Congress Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Says Operation Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
India
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Amit Shah's Speech
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of RS During Shah's Speech
India
‘No Hindu Can Ever Be Terrorist’: Shah Slams Congress Over ‘Terror’ Tag, Defends Operation Mahadev Name
‘No Hindu Can Ever Be Terrorist’: Shah Slams Cong Over ‘Terror’ Tag, Defends Op Mahadev Name
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget