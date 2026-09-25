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A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Maharashtra's Wardha in the early hours of September 24. Police have arrested five people, including some auto drivers, in connection with the case.

The woman approached the police and alleged that around five to six people were involved in the incident. Based on her complaint, railway police registered a case and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

According to sources, the woman had travelled to Chandrapur to visit a relative. She later returned via Sevagram and reached Wardha late at night.

The woman told police that the alleged incident took place between around 2 am and 3 am on September 24.

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Woman Alleges She Was Taken Out Of Railway Station

According to the woman's complaint, she was at Wardha railway station when an auto driver offered to drop her at the bus depot.

She alleged that the driver took her out of the railway station, following which two men raped her.

The woman told police that she managed to escape and returned to the railway station.

She further alleged that after some time, another group approached her and took her away again. According to her account, some of the men involved in the earlier incident were also part of this group.

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Five Arrested So Far

Following the woman's complaint, railway police launched a search for those allegedly involved. Police said five people identified in connection with the case have been arrested so far.

Railway SP Mangesh Shinde said the five arrested accused include some auto drivers, while the others are believed to be their friends.

The arrested accused are being questioned as part of the investigation. Police are also examining the sequence of events and trying to establish who was involved and what happened during the alleged incident.

The investigation is underway.