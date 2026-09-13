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English NewsCitiesGanesh Idol Topples Onto Devotees Amid Rain In Maharashtra's Nalasopara, 4 Trapped

Ganesh Idol Topples Onto Devotees Amid Rain In Maharashtra's Nalasopara, 4 Trapped

Four devotees were trapped after a Ganesh idol fell amid rain in Nalasopara. Local residents immediately carried out rescue work and safely pulled everyone out.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ganesh idol toppled during Nalasopara transport, trapping four.
  • Idol toppled while covering from sudden rain.
  • Locals quickly rescued all four; idol reached destination.

Four people were trapped under a Ganesh idol after it suddenly toppled while being transported to a mandal in western Nalasopara in Maharashtra on Saturday evening. The incident took place around 6 pm in the Yashwant Gaurav area and triggered panic among people at the spot.

The idol was being taken from a factory to the Ganesh mandal's location when it started raining. Some people accompanying it tried to cover the structure with plastic to protect it from the rain. During the process, the idol reportedly lost its balance and fell.

Four Trapped Under Idol

Four people from the Ganesh mandal were caught underneath the heavy idol after it fell. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing people trapped under the structure.

Those present at the spot immediately rushed to help. Local residents joined the rescue effort and worked together to lift the idol and pull out the people trapped underneath.

No one suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to the information available.

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Idol Taken Safely To Mandal

After the rescue operation, the idol was lifted and taken to the mandal's location.

The idol was reportedly not damaged in the fall, bringing relief to the mandal members and others present at the scene.

The incident occurred amid sudden rainfall as the idol was being transported. The attempt to shield it from the rain with plastic reportedly caused the structure to lose balance, resulting in the fall.

The quick response of local residents helped bring the situation under control, with the four trapped people rescued and the idol subsequently moved to its intended location.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Ganesh idol to fall in Nalasopara?

The idol lost its balance and fell while people were trying to cover it with plastic to protect it from sudden rain during transportation.

How many people were trapped under the idol?

Four people from the Ganesh mandal were caught underneath the heavy idol after it toppled. They were quickly rescued by local residents.

Were there any serious injuries from the incident?

No, thankfully, no one suffered serious injuries in the incident. The quick response of local residents helped bring the situation under control.

Was the Ganesh idol damaged after it fell?

No, the idol was reportedly not damaged in the fall, bringing relief to the mandal members. It was safely transported to its intended location afterward.

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Maharashtra MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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