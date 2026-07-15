Maharashtra Farmers Allege Fake Seeds After Crops Fail To Grow, Seek Action

Farmers across 18 districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have alleged that they were sold fake seeds under the names of reputed brands, leading to widespread crop failure and mounting financial losses.

Hundreds of farmers purchased expensive soybean and other crop seeds, borrowed money for sowing, land preparation, irrigation and labour, but were left devastated when the crops failed to germinate even after 15 to 20 days of sowing.

Many of the affected farmers had taken loans from banks or private moneylenders to finance cultivation. With the seeds failing to sprout, they now fear severe financial distress and the prospect of taking on additional debt for re-sowing.

According to officials, more than 5,000 farmers from Vidarbha and Marathwada have so far lodged complaints with police stations, tehsil offices and agriculture departments, with more complaints continuing to pour in.

Hundreds Of Complaints From Marathwada

The alleged fake seed issue has particularly hit Marathwada, where soybean is one of the region's major kharif crops. Farmers from Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, Parbhani and Nanded districts have reported that seeds failed to germinate despite favourable conditions.

Initially, around 120 complaints were registered in Latur alone, but the number has since risen to 468. Farmers said they invested heavily in seeds, fertilisers and labour after taking loans, only to see their crops fail.

They now face the additional burden of purchasing fresh seeds, fertilisers and hiring labour again if they are forced to replant.

Probe Underway, Seed Firms Under Scanner

The Maharashtra government has said strict action will be taken against companies found responsible.

State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said several seed companies have been identified and action will be initiated against them after conducting panchnamas. Police cases are also being registered in several districts.

Mahesh Kumar Tirthkar, Joint Director of Agriculture, said complaints are being verified and action has already been initiated against four to five seed companies. Samples have been collected and sent for laboratory testing, and further steps will be taken after the reports are received.

Calls For Compensation And Criminal Action

Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, described the issue as serious. He alleged that some self-certified seed companies determine their own quality standards and germination claims before selling seeds.

He said he has written to the companies demanding full compensation for affected farmers and urged the government to initiate strict action against those responsible.

The issue has also triggered a political row. Former MP Navneet Rana visited affected villages, interacted with farmers and demanded criminal cases against companies accused of supplying substandard or fake seeds. She also called for such firms to be blacklisted and their licences cancelled.