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English NewsCitiesEknath Shinde Admitted to Thane Hospital, All Scheduled Events Cancelled

Eknath Shinde Admitted to Thane Hospital, All Scheduled Events Cancelled

The health scare led to the cancellation of his scheduled public programmes, including the planned induction of Shiv Sena leader Shubhangi Patil, which was later held in the presence of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hospitalized Friday due to deteriorating health.
  • Excessive workload, continuous engagements caused Shinde's health decline.
  • Scheduled events, including induction ceremony, were postponed immediately.
  • Shubhangi Patil's induction occurred later with MP Shrikant Shinde.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Friday after his health reportedly deteriorated. He is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors, and party sources said his condition is stable.

According to preliminary information, Shinde's health was affected by excessive workload and continuous political engagements over the past few days. He reportedly developed a fever and experienced severe weakness while the state legislature was in session on Friday.

Following the health scare, all of Shinde's scheduled engagements for the day were cancelled, and he was shifted to the private hospital in Thane for treatment. Shiv Sena sources said there is no cause for concern regarding his health.

Busy Political Schedule Believed to Have Taken a Toll

Sources said the Deputy Chief Minister had been under considerable physical strain in recent weeks due to an intensive political schedule and frequent travel.

Shinde has been actively involved in several key political developments in Maharashtra, including the party's much-discussed "Operation Tiger", under which six Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Mumbai Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir joined the Shinde-led faction.

He has also made several visits to New Delhi as part of these political developments, with the demanding schedule believed to have contributed to his health issues.

Shubhangi Patil's Induction Ceremony Postponed

The health issue also affected a planned political event in Thane. A programme scheduled at Gangubai Shinde Hall for the induction of Shubhangi Patil, deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Dhule, was postponed after Shinde's condition worsened.

The induction ceremony had originally been scheduled for 4 pm on Friday. However, it was deferred following the Deputy Chief Minister's hospitalisation.

The event was eventually held at around 2 am on Friday night in the presence of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, when Shubhangi Patil formally joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Input By : Umesh Alone

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde?

Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane after his health reportedly deteriorated. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

What caused Eknath Shinde's health issues?

His health was affected by an excessive workload and continuous political engagements. A demanding schedule, including frequent travel and political developments, contributed to his illness.

Were any of Eknath Shinde's engagements affected by his health?

Yes, all of his scheduled engagements for the day were cancelled following his health scare. The induction ceremony for Shubhangi Patil was also postponed due to his hospitalisation.

What is 'Operation Tiger' mentioned in the article?

'Operation Tiger' is a political development where six Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and MLC Sachin Ahir joined the Shinde-led faction. This was part of Shinde's intensive political activities.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Maharashtra Eknath SHinde
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