Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday welcomed Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in Mumbai, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the state and Israel in a range of sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and water management. The meeting was also attended by Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, along with senior officials from both sides.

Sharing details of the discussions, Fadnavis said Israel is prioritising infrastructure projects and is eager to involve Indian expertise. “We had a very nice discussion on how Israel is focusing majorly on infrastructure projects and looks forward to have Indian engineers and skilled construction workers,” he posted.

The Chief Minister added that Maharashtra has been proactive in preparing its workforce for such opportunities. “He was delighted to know how our Govt of Maharashtra is proactively working on training and facilitating the workers for Israel’s needs,” Fadnavis noted.

I was very happy to welcome and host Hon Finance Minister of Israel Mr Bezalel Smotrich, in Mumbai today.

Fadnavis also reflected on his three earlier visits to Israel, highlighting existing cooperation in crucial areas. “I also shared my experiences during my 3 visits to Israel and how we are working closely with Israel on important sectors like agriculture, technology, cyber security, Marathwada Water Grid, etc.,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the partnership was both “long-standing and future-focused,” bringing innovation and practical solutions to shared challenges.

Bilateral Investment Agreement Welcomed

The meeting coincided with the signing of the Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) between India and Israel. Extending his wishes to Smotrich, Fadnavis described the accord as a milestone. “This landmark agreement will deepen our economic cooperation, enhance investments, and open new opportunities for growth and collaboration,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Fadnavis expressed optimism about expanding Maharashtra’s role as a partner in Israel’s strategic and economic initiatives. “Looking forward to more collaborations between Maharashtra & Israel!” he concluded.