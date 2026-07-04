Maharashtra Bans Sale Of High-Caffeine Energy Drinks Within 500 Metres Of Schools

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra banned high-caffeine drinks within 500m of schools.

Minister Zirwal confirmed strict enforcement following legislator's concerns.

Broader probe initiated on substance abuse, food adulteration near schools.

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) In a serious bid to regulate the consumption of high-caffeine beverages among youth, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced a comprehensive ban on the sale of high energy drinks like Sting within a 500-metre radius of schools across the state.

The directive was issued in the State Legislative Assembly by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal, following a question raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute.

Raising the issue in the House, MLA Vikram Pachpute highlighted the severe health hazards posed by the popular energy drink.

He claimed that while the drink technically complies with certain manufacturing regulations, it is highly addictive for school-going children.

"The bottles themselves carry a warning stating that the drink is not suitable for children and pregnant women. Yet, it is being freely sold right outside school premises. In terms of its long-term impact on children, this energy drink is proving to be more hazardous than liquor," Pachpute argued, demanding an immediate ban.

Responding to the concerns, FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal conceded that the energy drink was indeed being widely distributed around educational institutions. He assured the Assembly that the state would strictly enforce a 500-metre restriction zone around schools, banning not just narcotics but also energy drinks.

Expanding the scope of the debate, BJP MLA Rahul Kul demanded a broader investigation into substance abuse and food adulteration around schools. Kul noted that narcotics are frequently being sold under the guise of flavored betel leaf, and raised alarms over flavoured milk products containing excessive sugar and artificial chemical additives.

Minister Zirwal confirmed that a high-level internal investigation into these products is already underway under the supervision of the FDA. Following administrative circulars issued on October 3, 2024, and September 17, 2025, Minister Zirwal said authorities have been directed to inspect vendors within 500 metres of educational institutions, collect food samples for laboratory analysis, and take strict action against objectionable or misleading advertisements.

The administration in the written reply clarified that while the term 'Energy Drinks' is not explicitly defined under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, these products are regulated as 'Non-Alcoholic Caffeinated Beverages' under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

The legislative discussion coincided with the high-profile arrival of newly-appointed FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Mundhe, a zero-tolerance bureaucrat who took charge of the corruption-riddled FDA on May 25, has initiated a massive statewide campaign against banned gutkha, pan masala, and unhygienic eateries.

As part of this aggressive enforcement drive, the FDA has suspended the food safety licences of six prominent hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and clubs in Mumbai for violating food safety norms.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)